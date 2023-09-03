Demi Moore 'Has Been a Rock' for Ex-Husband Bruce Willis Amid Dementia Battle: 'She’ll Drop Everything to Be by His Side'

As Bruce Willis' dementia battle gets worse, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, is determined to be there for him no matter what.

“Demi has been a rock for Bruce,” a source revealed of the actor, who is married to Emma Heming Willis. “She’s told him and Emma that she’s there for him 24/7 during this illness.”

“If he takes a bad turn, she’ll drop everything to be by his side," the insider dished.