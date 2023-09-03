Demi Moore 'Has Been a Rock' for Ex-Husband Bruce Willis Amid Dementia Battle: 'She’ll Drop Everything to Be by His Side'
As Bruce Willis' dementia battle gets worse, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, is determined to be there for him no matter what.
“Demi has been a rock for Bruce,” a source revealed of the actor, who is married to Emma Heming Willis. “She’s told him and Emma that she’s there for him 24/7 during this illness.”
“If he takes a bad turn, she’ll drop everything to be by his side," the insider dished.
Willis, 68, and Moore, 60, first got together in 1987 and tied the month four months later. They later divorced in 2000 but have stayed on good terms since. (The former flames share three daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis while the action star also shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with Emma.)
Though things didn't work out, "her love for him will never change,” a source shared. “He’s a part of her.”
As OK! previously reported, Bruce's inner circle gave an update on his condition earlier this year.
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the devastating announcement read.
Despite the brood's tough reality, Demi and Emma are making sure Bruce is taken care of.
“Demi and the kids … rally round Bruce, whom she still adores, and it really touches her soul how loving and selfless their kids have been toward their dad as he copes with his situation the best he possibly can,” another insider revealed.
Tallulah also gave more insight into what Bruce's routine is like.
"He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room," she revealed. "He may always know who I am, give or take the occasional bad day. One difference between FTD [frontotemporal dementia] and Alzheimer’s dementia is that, at least early in the disease, the former is characterized by language and motor deficits, while the latter features more memory loss."
