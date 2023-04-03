Demi Moore Wasn't Invited To Ex-Husband Freddy Moore's Funeral, His Widow Reveals Sad Reason Why
While Demi Moore has been by ex-husband Bruce Willis' side amid his dementia battle, her ex-husband Freddy Moore's widow, Renee, revealed the actress didn't even send her condolences when the musician passed from Alzheimer's in August 2022 at age 72 — which is one of the reasons why she wasn't invited to his funeral.
According to Renee, the G.I, Jane lead, 60, reached out to her prior to Freddy's death, and though she seemed "very caring" at the time, Renee soon realized the email she sent had ulterior motives.
"I realized when [Demi's memoir] came out it was because she was going to say some things that were not so flattering about Rick [her nickname for Freddy] in the book and I think that was the whole purpose of her reaching out," she recently admitted to Radar. "I didn’t like it – and that was that! I told her in the email I didn’t need anything from her."
Renee wasn't pleased with the 2019 book, titled Inside Out, for several other reasons, including the fact that the bombshell shaded her.
"The funny thing is she even says in her book that I was always there, at their place, she complains about me in her book about I was always there. They were never by themselves because I was always there – like it was annoying," Renee explained of Demi's words. "But she was busy doing all her crazy stuff too. We were just hanging out as friends, so."
His widow was also less than thrilled at how her late spouse was portrayed in the tome, as Demi confessed to being unfaithful the night before their wedding.
"Rick was an amazing person, an honorable person, a really good person," she said. "He was very much in love with her and she just, you know, cheated a lot so it wasn’t the best."
Demi and Freddy married in 1981 when the former was just 18 years old. Two years later, they separated, with their divorce finalized in 1985.
Freddy married Renee, his third wife — who he first met the same year he encountered Demi — tired the knot in 2005.