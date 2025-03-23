Denise Richards, 54, Goes Topless as She Covers Her Chest With Only Pans in Steamy Photoshoot: Watch
Who needs a bra when you have pans?
On Saturday, March 22, Denise Richards, 54, stunned in a new topless clip, where she only covered her private parts with two small pink pans.
In the footage, the brunette beauty stunned while donning light-wash flare jeans, light pink boots and her hair in loose curls. The reality TV star almost exposed her bare chest while strategically covering her nipples with the cooking tools.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum smiled and posed while wearing the ensemble in front of a hot pink background.
“Only Pans🍳 Would you watch my cooking show?” Richards captioned the post, making a pun related to her popular OnlyFans account.
In response, friends and fans gushed over the revealing video.
“❤️,” The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Star Meredith Marks wrote, while The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga said, “There she is 🔥.”
“HAHAHA!!! ONLY PANS!!! Love it!! 😍😍😍,” a supporter shared, as another quipped, “Hope it all pans out 😁.”
As OK! previously reported, the upload came after her new reality TV show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, premiered on March 4.
The series takes a look at the life of the actress and her daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19. While the girls are close to Richards, the girls recently opened up about their complicated bond with their dad, Charlie Sheen.
“It’s been [complicated] from day one, and both girls are finding their path in the relationship, and that’s OK. Things can be up and down, but you can always get through it," she began.
Lola shared that her connection with the actor has improved recently as he’s supported her when it comes to her “hypochondriac” tendencies.
“My life is way more enjoyable when we have a relationship because if not, it’s like, I hate having that feeling of not talking,” she revealed. “Obviously, we go through ups and downs sometimes, but our relationship is good. When I really started to struggle with my mental health, he really helped me because he’s not very emotional, so he kind of gets straight to the point, and I think that’s what helped me in moments of anxiety. That’s when we got way closer.”
Sami on the other hand, did not say anything about her father.
Richards and Sheen met in 2000 and got married just two years later, in 2002. By 2004, the former couple welcomed Sami and in 2005, they had Lola. While Richards was still pregnant with Lola, the Wild Things star filed for divorce from Sheen.