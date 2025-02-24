or
Denise Richards Reveals She Got a 'Salmon Sperm Facial' After Jennifer Aniston Famously Tried It: 'If She Did It, I'll Do It'

Source: MEGA

Denise Richards revealed she avoids using a lot of fillers so she can look like herself.

Feb. 23 2025, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

Denise Richards is putting her trust in Jennifer Aniston's skincare routines — even the stranger ones!

In an interview published on Sunday, February 23, the Wild Things star, 54, revealed she got a salmon sperm facial after the Friends actress, 56, famously copped to trying it out herself.

denise richards got salmon sperm facial like jennifer aniston
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards was inspired by Jennifer Aniston to get a salmon sperm facial.

"It was good. I had to after I heard Jennifer Aniston did. Who’s not going to do that?" Richards joked, adding that she didn't know "what the heck it was" before having it done.

"I was like, 'If she did it, I'll do it,'" she added.

jennifer aniston find love
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston admitted to getting a salmon sperm facial in 2023.

Aniston first admitted to getting the odd-sounding facial back in 2023. Last year, she brought up the topic again during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Quipping that she was "unclear" how the process of getting "sperm out of a salmon" was done, Aniston said she just took the facialist's "word" for it that it was great for her skin.

"But don’t I look like a salmon?" she teased. "Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?"

Denise Richards

denise richards got salmon sperm facial like jennifer aniston
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards confessed she only does 'a little Botox' so she can still move her face.

Later in the interview, Richards confessed she doesn't usually do "a bunch of stuff" to her face.

"I want to look like myself, so I don’t do a bunch of fillers," she explained. "I do a little Botox. I want to move my face because my eyebrows are very expressive, so I want to keep all that. But I try to do subtle. If I could do a little laser or that salmon sperm thing or whatever, I’ll try it. I know it sounds weird."

denise richards charlie sheen f up parents wild things show
Source: Bravo

Denise Richards' new Bravo series premieres on March 4.

This comes ahead of the Tuesday, March 4, premiere of her new Bravo reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

"It's another crazy chapter. I swear, it's never calm, ever," the mother-of-three — who welcomed daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, with ex Charlie Sheen, as well as her adopted daughter Eloise Richards, 13 — gushed. "We’re just trying to be ourselves, because that’s how I’ve always approached reality for better or worse."

She also revealed the Two and a Half Men star has been very supportive of her shift back into reality television.

"He saw the trailer and sent me such a wonderful sweet positive text," she told an outlet earlier this month. "I was actually really surprised. It meant a lot to me."

Richards spoke with People about trying the new skincare routine.

