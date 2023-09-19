OK Magazine
'Scared' Sami Sheen Forced to Quit Vaping in Order to Undergo Plastic Surgery: 'My Whole Life Revolves Around It'

By:

Sep. 19 2023, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Sami Sheen is making major changes in her life.

The famous offspring, 19, got candid in a Monday, September 18, TikTok about her big decision to get implants. However, in order to undergo the surgery, she must quit vaping after being addicted to nicotine for the past five years.

Sami Sheen will have to give up vaping in order to get the plastic surgery procedure.

"I'm already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this m-----------," Sheen explained of quitting her vices. "I think me getting my b---- done is honestly going to save my life because it's forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that."

The OnlyFans creator went on to reveal that she's attempted to quit vaping "multiple times" but failed despite fully knowing the immense risks to her health." It's really f------ hard," Sheen admitted.

Sami Sheen admitted she's been addicted to nicotine for five years.

Despite the difficulties, the blonde beauty has not completely given up. "I ordered this book called How to Quit Vaping by Allen Carr. Have I started reading it? No, because I don't want to quit. Realistically, I do want to quit because I know I'm going to be so much healthier and live longer because of it, but I just don't want to deal with it. I've just been putting it off," she noted.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' eldest child admitted she even "debated postponing" the plastic surgery procedure because she was "too scared to f------ quit nicotine."

Sami Sheen admitted she 'debated' on postponing the surgery.

"I'm so scared, and I don't know how I'm going to live without this thing. It's really sad. My whole life revolves around it," Sheen said before asking her followers to give her the best advice to quit the habit with the "least amount of withdrawal symptoms."

"I’ve depended on it for so long. My peak growing stages in life have been dependent on nicotine, which is really f------ bad," she honestly stated.

Sami Sheen has been open about making a living creating OnlyFans content.

Sheen has never shied away from being honest about her life and choices. As OK! previously reported, the social media star defended herself against haters who mocked her for calling herself a "s-- worker" due to her risqué internet presence.

"I already shaved my entire body and put some lotion on. I'm starting laser hair removal soon, so that's going to be a huge game-changer," she said in a TikTok of prepping to create her OnlyFans content. However, Sheen made one thing absolutely clear.

"I am not a p--- star," the teenager stated. "I don't meet up with people. I don't film myself having s---. I don't do that. But I also don't have judgment toward the people who do do that."

"That's just not my line of work, and that's just not something I am comfortable with doing," she continued. "The only reason I said I was a s-worker was because my main source of income is from my OF."

