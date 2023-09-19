'Scared' Sami Sheen Forced to Quit Vaping in Order to Undergo Plastic Surgery: 'My Whole Life Revolves Around It'

"I'm already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this m-----------," Sheen explained of quitting her vices. "I think me getting my b---- done is honestly going to save my life because it's forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that."

The OnlyFans creator went on to reveal that she's attempted to quit vaping "multiple times" but failed despite fully knowing the immense risks to her health." It's really f------ hard," Sheen admitted.