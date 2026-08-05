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Denise Richards Reveals the Biggest Life Lesson Teen Daughter Eloise Has Taught Her

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Source: MEGA

Denise Richards opened up about parenting her youngest daughter, Eloise, and what she has learned from the experience.

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Aug. 5 2026, Published 4:19 a.m. ET

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Denise Richards recently shared an insight into raising her daughter Eloise Joni Richards.

The now 15-year-old was diagnosed with Monosomy 8p in 2016. While her journey has come with challenges, she has taught her mother a valuable life lesson through it all.

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Denise Richards Shared the Life Lesson Her Teen Daughter Eloise Has Taught Her

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Image of Denise Richards said she worries about her youngest daughter Eloise as she grows older.
Source: @Dumbblondepod/Youtube

Denise Richards said she worries about her youngest daughter Eloise as she grows older.

Denise recently appeared on Bunnie Xo’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast on Monday, August 3. During the conversation, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about raising her special needs daughter, whom she adopted in 2011.

“She has this gift I feel that’s on another level, but she’s never going to be a ‘normal’ kid,” The Bold and the Beautiful actress said.

“And I worry like as she gets older and when I’m gone,” she added.

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Source: @Dumbblondepodcast/Youtube

Denise Richards said Eloise taught her to find joy in the simple things in life.

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Image of Denise Richards told Bunnie Xo that her daughter Eloise is very 'aware.'
Source: @Dumbblondepod/Youtube

Denise Richards told Bunnie Xo that her daughter Eloise is very 'aware.'

She also shared that one of the most valuable lessons the teenager has taught her, as well as her older sisters, Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen, whom the TV star shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, is finding joy in life’s seemingly ordinary things.

“The simplest things make her so happy,” she said, before adding, “When the girls fight about stuff she goes like this like they’re crazy.”

Bunnie interjected, saying that she appreciated how “aware” Eloise seemed. The 55-year-old agreed, saying, “She’s so aware, like on another level.”

“She’s just simple and takes in all her surroundings,” she continued.

“That like stop and smell the roses is what she’s taught me, and I think the older girls too,” the Starship Troopers actress added.

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Denise Richards Previously Called Eloise an ‘Angel’

Image of Denise Richards previously said that Eloise Richards is 'an angel.'
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards previously said that Eloise Richards is 'an angel.'

The actress previously spoke about her parenting experience during an interview with People in February, 2025, where she called her youngest daughter “an angel.”

Noting that she thoroughly enjoyed raising her teenager, Denise said, “Eloise is a bright light.”

“She is always happy. Everyone loves being around her. The girls are so amazing with her,” the mom-of-three continued.

“They feel that I had her; that's their sister. So they have a wonderful relationship with her,” she added.

Image of Sami Sheen said that she and Eloise Richards are 'best friends.'
Source: MEGA

Sami Sheen said that she and Eloise Richards are 'best friends.'

Sami, too, told the outlet how much she appreciated her little sister, noting that she and “Wheeze” (her nickname for Eloise) are “best friends.”

“I like to do our makeup and we played tennis not too long ago, and we like to go shopping,” the model said.

“She likes to babysit all my animals for me. We get our nails done together too. We do everything together,” she added.

Denise also revealed that although the youngster is “primarily considered nonverbal,” she is “very aware” of her surroundings.

“She's very observant. She understands everything. And it was a very challenging situation with her trying to figure out what was really going on with her. It was hard,” she explained.

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