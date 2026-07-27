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Bunnie Xo Drops $500K on Rolls-Royce After Jelly Roll Divorce: 'A Girl Needs to Spoil Herself'

bunnie xo buys k rolls royce after jelly roll divorce
Source: MEGA; @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo showed off her new white Rolls-Royce Cullinan after her divorce from Jelly Roll.

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July 27 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo is treating herself following her split from Jelly Roll.

On Sunday, July 26, the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host showed off her brand-new white Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Instagram. The luxury SUV can cost as much as $600,000, marking a major purchase after what she described as one of the toughest periods of her life.

Bunnie shared a video of herself picking up the high-end vehicle at a dealership while Key Glock's “Hardknock” played in the background.

“Sometimes, a girl needs to spoil herself,” she wrote alongside the clip.

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image of Bunnie Xo celebrated a fresh start by purchasing a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth up to $600,000 after her divorce from Jelly Roll.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo celebrated a fresh start by purchasing a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth up to $600,000 after her divorce from Jelly Roll.

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The video showed Bunnie signing the purchase paperwork while accompanied by reality star Dylan Wolf. She also embraced her new SUV before giving fans a look inside the lavish interior.

In the comments section, she explained the reason behind the splurge.

“I bought a car after having one of the hardest years of my life,” she revealed.

The clip ended with Bunnie driving her new Rolls-Royce off the lot.

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram
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Fans Cheer Her On

image of The podcast host said she bought the luxury SUV after enduring ‘one of the hardest years of her life.’
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

The podcast host said she bought the luxury SUV after enduring ‘one of the hardest years of her life.’

Supporters quickly flooded the comments section with encouraging messages after seeing her latest purchase.

“White looks good on you,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Worst year or greatest year — you always deserve nothing short of the BEST of the best in everything 🤍🤍.”

Free and single! 👏👏👏,” a third person added.

A fourth wrote, “Who needs a king when you can be one 👏.”

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Life After Her Divorce

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image of Fans praised Bunnie Xo for treating herself and embracing her independence following the end of her marriage.
Source: MEGA

Fans praised Bunnie Xo for treating herself and embracing her independence following the end of her marriage.

Bunnie and Jelly Roll ended their nearly decade-long marriage in May, with news of the breakup becoming public the following month.

The former couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2016 before returning to the same chapel seven years later to renew their wedding vows.

Since the split, Bunnie has shared that her ex-husband has started dating again, while she has been focused on enjoying her own new chapter.

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Addressing Dylan Wolf Dating Rumors

image of Although Bunnie Xo was recently spotted kissing Dylan Wolf, she said she is not dating anyone and is simply enjoying life.
Source: MEGA

Although Bunnie Xo was recently spotted kissing Dylan Wolf, she said she is not dating anyone and is simply enjoying life.

Earlier in July, Bunnie made headlines after she was photographed kissing 24-year-old Wolf at Goodnight Nashville, Jelly Roll's bar in Tennessee.

During the Friday, July 10, episode of her podcast, she explained that Jelly Roll had no problem with the viral moment.

She said the venue still feels like home to her.

“I also have a floor there,” she stated.

Bunnie continued, “I also feel very safe there. I also feel protected there. That's our home. If I'm gonna land at any bar, I'm gonna do it at Goodnight Nashville.”

Despite the public kiss, Bunnie insisted she is not currently looking for a relationship.

“I am not dating. I do not want to be with anybody. There is an icebox where my heart is supposed to be. That s--- is chained up. You're not pinning this b----- down. Catch me if you can. Your girl is just out here having fun, living my best life," she shared.

Wolf Shared His Perspective

image of Dylan Wolf defended their viral kiss and said he is supporting Bunnie as she navigates a challenging chapter.
Source: @dylannwolf/Instagram

Dylan Wolf defended their viral kiss and said he is supporting Bunnie as she navigates a challenging chapter.

Wolf also addressed the viral kiss during a July 8 interview with TMZ, making it clear he supports Bunnie during a difficult time.

The Calabasas Confidential star joked, “Sometimes a cowboy wants to hunt cougars and rabbits.”

He added, “That's all that is.”

Wolf also spoke highly of the podcast host, saying, “I love Bunnie, she's great. She's got a lot going on right now, but I'm here for her, and she's super sick.”

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