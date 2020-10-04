Cameras for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have stopped rolling — but the drama rages on. In the wake of Denise Richards’ departure from the show, an insider says she’s planning a “blistering” tell-all about her ex-castmates.

Her prime targets? Brandi Glanville, who claimed to have an affair with the Wild Things star, and old pal Lisa Rinna, who turned on Richards to take Glanville’s side.

“Denise is aching to air their dirty laundry,” shares the insider. “She insists she wasn’t able to set the record straight about Brandi, and it stinks because it was her reputation that was tarnished, and her marriage [to Aaron Phyper] that faced serious pressure.”

Now, after teasing possession of damning text messages from both Glanville and Rinna at the September 9 reunion, Richards, 49, is “ready to dish about all the two-faced garbage.”

On September 9, a rep for Richards confirmed to Variety that she would be leaving the hit Bravo franchise. The shocking news dropped right before part two of the season 10 reunion premiered.

During the reunion, Richards didn’t mention her departure. Instead, she denied the alleged affair with Glanville, 47, who claimed they had sex on Richards’ movie set in April 2019.

“I had been out with her and [her husband] Aaron and I knew that they have, like, an understanding, like she could be with girls if she wanted to,” Glanville said during a July episode of RHOBH.

According to Glanville, the two slept in the same bed at the hotel. “I was uncomfortable,” she noted. “The kids were downstairs and we were in the loft and there was no door. And I just couldn’t get into it.”

Glanville recently told Daily Mail TV that their affair didn’t start in 2019 — it actually began in 2018 when the two were out one evening in Malibu, Calif.

Glanville recalled that Richards was obsessing over breasts since she wanted to get hers augmented. “We went into the bathroom and I showed her my boobs and right when I took my shirt down, she just kind of threw me against the wall and started making out with me,” Glanville said. “And I was down for it, I honestly didn’t mind. I was like, ‘OK, what are we doing, but this is fun.’”

After a few more drinks, Glanville claimed the two went back to the bathroom: “She said to me, ‘Oh, my God, I always wanted to f**k the s**t out of you.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ But I was going with it. I was having a good time. We were just making out, I had jeans on. There was nothing other than like a little bit of t**ty sucking, but it was sexy.”

Richards has adamantly denied all of these claims, and we’ll just have to wait and see exactly how she plans to retaliate.