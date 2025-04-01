Denise Richards Admits She Struggles to Co-Parent With Ex Charlie Sheen: 'I Wish We Were Friends'

"Truthfully, it wasn't co-parenting. I parent my way. He parents his way, and there was no co-parenting," she said on the Tuesday, April 1, episode of "Whine Down With Jana Kramer."

"I have kids with him, and I'm not really — I'm friendly with Charlie, but I wish we were friends and that we could talk all the time and be able to be there really for each other with our girls," she continued. "But that's just not the relationship we have. Maybe one day. But, I mean right now, there's nothing. There's no discord between he and I, which is great."