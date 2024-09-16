Eric Roberts Is 'Petrified' of Making a Mistake on 'DWTS' But Is So 'Grateful' for Partner Britt Stewart: 'I Have a Great Teacher'

The pair, who are working on learning the Cha-Cha and the Waltz, have come so far in a little amount of time, but Eric confesses it's not a walk in the park. "We've had five rehearsals — the past two were good, but the other three were embarrassingly bad," he says. "I now have to dance with more style. I don't know how to be cool yet. I watch her and I'm looking at all the cool little things she does — I want to do that! It's so much fun, but it's so hard. I had no idea how hard it was going to be — they make it look so easy!"

For the brunette babe, being with Eric is the "most rewarding" job, even if he has limited knowledge about the dancing world. "You might think it's easier to teach someone who has no dance experience, but I also have no time, which makes it difficult. But it's also hard if you have a dancer because then the expectation for them is super high."