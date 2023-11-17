Derek Jeter Says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Whirlwind Romance Has Put 'the Sports World in the Spotlight'
Derek Jeter is the latest celebrity to give their take on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's headline-making romance.
During a recent interview, the former New York Yankees player, 49, was asked about the intense impact of the pop star, 33, on the sports world since she began dating the Kansas City Chiefs player, 34.
"Sports and music have been intertwined for a long, long time," Jeter — who previously dated the likes of Mariah Carey, Vanessa Lachey and Minka Kelly — explained of the two worlds. "In that sense, I don't think it's anything new."
"I think anytime you get a new set of eyes, a new demographic that's paying attention to sports, [it's great]," the former athlete continued. "I think Taylor Swift has a lot of fans anyway, so I don't necessarily think it's like, 'Oh, she's got a new set of fans now.' They probably were fans anyway. But I think it just puts the sports world into the spotlight."
"But, hey, if you go back over the years, it is funny. You always hear people say that a lot of entertainers want to be athletes, and then you look at athletes and they want to be entertainers themselves," he noted. "I think those worlds have coincided for quite some time."
While any A-Listers have continued to weigh in on the Hollywood power couple, Swift and Kelce's romance has become more serious than ever. "Taylor promised herself she wouldn't rush into her next relationship, but Travis has turned her world upside down," an insider said of the lovebirds. "She’s all in."
"He’s madly in love with her and can’t wait to show her how much," a separate source said of Kelce's adoration for the chart-topper — whom he's been dating for the past several months.
For Swift, being able to be in the stands to cheer on her partner — despite a busy world tour schedule — has been quite the change from her former relationship with Joe Alwyn. "Taylor loves getting dressed up for fancy dates and shouting her support for her man from the rooftops," the insider claimed. "She’s considering flying home between her concerts so she can catch Travis’ game."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Joe hated being in the spotlight, so Taylor kept everything under the radar. She thought that suited her, but looking back, it’s just not who she is," the source added of the songwriter's big life change.
People conducted the interview with Jeter.