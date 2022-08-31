Embattled Erika Jayne Wins Legal Victory In $5 Million Aiding & Abetting Lawsuit

According to court documents, on Monday, August 29, the judge ruled that there was no sufficient evidence that the former Chicago star had any “actual knowledge” of Girardi's alleged crimes.

“Listen, they did all the book at Girardi & Keese. They were in charge of all the ledgers … I didn’t do the invoices," Jayne expressed in her court deposition. “I just thought it would all be taken care of. I didn’t really ask. Like, it’s not like I was raking in millions of bucks … I didn’t know what they were doing down there.”