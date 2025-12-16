Rob and Michele Reiner's Dead Bodies Were in Rigor Mortis When They Were Discovered by Daughter Romy
Dec. 16 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET
Rob and Michele Reiner were dead for hours before their lifeless bodies were discovered on the afternoon of Sunday, December 14, by their daughter, Romy.
According to a report, the couple's bodies were already in rigor mortis when Romy found them inside their Brentwood, Calif., home.
Rob and Michele Reiner May Have Been Asleep When They Were Attacked
As OK! reported, the slain duo was found in bed with both of their throats slit, so it's believed the couple have been asleep when they were attacked.
Romy, 28, called the cops and alerted them that her brother Nick should be a suspect since he was "dangerous." The authorities found Nick, 32, around five hours later and arrested him.
Inside the Night That Led Up to the Murders
The night before the tragedy, Michele and Rob — who were 68 and 78, respectively, at the time of their deaths — brought Nick with them to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party, as they wanted to keep an eye on their troubled son who's battled drug addiction for over a decade.
Nick had been living with his parents at the time due to going through a rough patch.
"Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues," another source spilled to an outlet. "They did not know what to do with their son Nick, saying, 'We've tried everything.'"
At the star-studded bash, the trio allegedly got into a "very loud argument," which resulted in the director and his wife going home.
Nick, 32, was acting oddly throughout the shindig, with many people worrying about his health, an additional outlet revealed. At one point, he reportedly interrupted a conversation Bill Hader, 47, was having with someone. The comedian responded by telling Nick the chat was private, which resulted in him staring back and "storming off."
Nick Reiner Allegedly Fled the Scene
It was the next afternoon that Romy found her parents dead.
It's believed that Nick fled the scene and checked into a Santa Monica, Calif., hotel at around 4 a.m. local time looking "tweaked out." Hotel staff eventually discovered blood on his bedsheets and other sheets covering up the window.
Cops eventually arrested and booked him at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in L.A., where he was placed on suicide watch.
Nick did not show up for his court arraignment on Tuesday, December 16, as his lawyer claimed he wasn't "medically cleared" to do so.