Dick Van Dyke, 97, Grins in Adorable Father's Day Family Photos Months After Terrifying Car Accident

The first video revealed the Mary Poppins star dressed in a white shirt and black track pants, alongside his granddaughter and other members of his brood as they cozied up for a family photo.

The next snap in the carousel appeared to have been from another year — Van Dyke was clean shaven, as opposed to his full, white beard that he wore in the video clip — as his children and grandchildren grinned for the camera.

The third picture was an oil painting of a quiet beach scene with a green lifeguard tower.