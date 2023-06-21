Dick Van Dyke, 97, Grins in Adorable Father's Day Family Photos Months After Terrifying Car Accident
Beloved screen legend Dick Van Dyke, 97, appeared to be as happy and fit as ever three months after he was involved in a car accident that left him sore and bruised.
In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, June 20, Van Dyke was all smiles alongside his family as they celebrated Father's Day together.
The first video revealed the Mary Poppins star dressed in a white shirt and black track pants, alongside his granddaughter and other members of his brood as they cozied up for a family photo.
The next snap in the carousel appeared to have been from another year — Van Dyke was clean shaven, as opposed to his full, white beard that he wore in the video clip — as his children and grandchildren grinned for the camera.
The third picture was an oil painting of a quiet beach scene with a green lifeguard tower.
"I never realized when I was first having kids what I was starting. But, I’m amazed and grateful to have lived long enough to spend Father’s Day with some of my kids, grandchildren AND great grandchildren!!" he captioned the carousel of sweet family moments.
"All wonderful, non-toxic people!!" he added. "And to share it all with my greatest gift @bijoubox in our magical fairyland @vandymanor I’m a very lucky boy!!"
This comes after OK! reported the 97-year-old accidentally crashed into a fence while driving in the rain in Malibu in mid-March, leaving him with minor injuries to his face.
"The airbags did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel," he told paparazzi not long after the incident. "I have two stitches here ... Other than that, just made me a little dumber, I guess."
Police later confirmed that the actor had not been under the influence of drugs nor alcohol at the time and that no other people or vehicles had been at all involved in the crash.
However, an insider claimed authorities had suggested he retake the driver's test to make sure he was safe to be on the road.