Dick Van Dyke's Amazing Secret Life at 97: Hollywood Legends Stuns Fans With New Skill — Watch
Actor Dick Van Dyke is still enjoying all life has to offer at 97 years old!
On the night of Monday, August 21, the movie star showed off his ukulele skills on Instagram, revealing he's never touched the instrument until now.
"My first ukulele lesson with @getstartedplayingukulele@bijoubox’s third," he captioned the clip. "It’s never too late to start something new #dandyvandyclub @curedaily@alauradesign."
In the video, he strummed along next to a younger man who admitted he couldn't hit the G7 chord, to which the Emmy winner replied, "I can't either."
Fans adored seeing the movie icon's liveliness, with one fan penning in the comments section, "You sir are such a legend. So inspiring. God bless you."
"Love that you’re still trying new things! A lesson in how to stay young," another person commented, while another wrote, "There is a special place for this amazing soul, incomparable grace, kindness and talent ♥️."
As OK! reported, Van Dyke has been living a relatively active life, and photographers even caught him going to the gym in June alongside wife Arlene Silver.
"Time to get in shape, folks!" he told the paparazzi and onlookers. "Everybody get in shape!"
His chipper attitude comes after a scary car crash into a gate March, in which he reportedly lost control of the car while driving around Malibu, Calif., in the rain.
"The airbags did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel," he told a reporter at the time, noting he got "two stitches" on his lower lip. The actor also noted he felt "sore all over," but otherwise didn't sustain any major injuries.
The father-of-four proved he was feeling OK when he joked to the reporter, "Other than that, just made me a little dumber, I guess. I'm 97. All my friends are dead ... I'm still having fun."
Though Van Dyke has slowed down his career, he's slated to appear in a fall episode of Days of Our Lives.
"I have played old men before, but comedy old men," he told Access Hollywood of his soap opera gig. "First time I ever just played my 97-year-old self."