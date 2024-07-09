Did Kanye West Cheat? Young Model Says Rapper Invited Her Over While Married to Wife Bianca Censori
It always goes down in the DMs.
Kanye West found himself in the hot seat after influencer Mikaela Lafuente accused the controversial rapper of inviting her over his home in the midst of his ongoing marriage to Bianca Censori.
During a recent interview with a news publication, the 22-year-old — who is dating TikTok star Bryce Hall — exposed alleged screenshots of West direct messaging her on Instagram back in March, which she discovered while playfully scrolling through her DMs with her boyfriend.
Per the screenshots, West started off the conversation by simply stating, "back in Cali," which Lafuente found "odd" considering the pair have never spoken to nor met one another.
The model replied, "what?" to which the "Heartless" rapper asked, "are you in California or the states?"
"Yes why?" Lafuente responded, as West proposed, "wanted to see if you wanted to hang and listen to the new album," in reference to his latest project Vultures.
Uninterested, Lafuente answered, "nope thank you though," prompting West to "like" the message before sneakily deleting his own.
"It was funny. Bryce and I were in Vegas and I was going through my Instagram DMs and I saw this [Kayne West's message]. At first, I didn't believe it and thought it was a fake account, but it wasn't. The message was pretty odd as I had never spoken to him or seen him in person before," the brunette beauty elaborated during her chat with the news outlet.
Lafuente felt West's alleged invitation was harmful, as she explained: "I don't think it's acceptable to be messaging other women when you're married. It's not acceptable and it's something I'd stand behind forever. I've grown up with all my family being with their partners forever and this is what I want for my relationship."
"Monogamy is what is accepted and cheating is unacceptable," she continued.
- Divorce Court Confidential! 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces — From Bill and Melinda Gates to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and More
- Kanye West's Lawyer Requests Removal From Lawsuit as Rapper Won't Speak to or Pay Attorney
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Denies 'Offensive' and 'Disgusting' Claims She Showed P--- to Minors
"If he [Kanye] texts other girls, I know I said no, but others might not. I do not support it," Lafuente added of West — who tied the knot with Censori in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.
Lafuente noted: "Maybe they [him and his wife] have an agreement and Bianca knows about it and is cool with it, but we will never know this."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
At the time West supposedly sent the suspicious DMs, Hall took to X (formerly named Twitter) to call out the award-winning artist for his actions.
"Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend.. someone tell Kim. Cmon ye... at least invite me to the hang and listen session," Hall quipped alongside screenshots of the conversation.
Daily Mail spoke to Lafuente about the ordeal.