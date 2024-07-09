OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kanye West
OK LogoNEWS

Did Kanye West Cheat? Young Model Says Rapper Invited Her Over While Married to Wife Bianca Censori

A photo of Kanye West, an image of Bianca Censori and a picture of Mikaela Lafuente.
Source: MEGA; @mikalafuente/Instagram
By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 10:18 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It always goes down in the DMs.

Kanye West found himself in the hot seat after influencer Mikaela Lafuente accused the controversial rapper of inviting her over his home in the midst of his ongoing marriage to Bianca Censori.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west cheat model invited over married wife bianca censori
Source: @mikalafuente/Instagram

Influencer MIkaela Lafuente exposed alleged messages Kanye West sent her in March.

During a recent interview with a news publication, the 22-year-old — who is dating TikTok star Bryce Hall — exposed alleged screenshots of West direct messaging her on Instagram back in March, which she discovered while playfully scrolling through her DMs with her boyfriend.

Per the screenshots, West started off the conversation by simply stating, "back in Cali," which Lafuente found "odd" considering the pair have never spoken to nor met one another.

Article continues below advertisement

The model replied, "what?" to which the "Heartless" rapper asked, "are you in California or the states?"

"Yes why?" Lafuente responded, as West proposed, "wanted to see if you wanted to hang and listen to the new album," in reference to his latest project Vultures.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west cheat model invited over married wife bianca censori
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has been married to Bianca Censori since December 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Uninterested, Lafuente answered, "nope thank you though," prompting West to "like" the message before sneakily deleting his own.

"It was funny. Bryce and I were in Vegas and I was going through my Instagram DMs and I saw this [Kayne West's message]. At first, I didn't believe it and thought it was a fake account, but it wasn't. The message was pretty odd as I had never spoken to him or seen him in person before," the brunette beauty elaborated during her chat with the news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Lafuente felt West's alleged invitation was harmful, as she explained: "I don't think it's acceptable to be messaging other women when you're married. It's not acceptable and it's something I'd stand behind forever. I've grown up with all my family being with their partners forever and this is what I want for my relationship."

"Monogamy is what is accepted and cheating is unacceptable," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west cheat model invited over married wife bianca censori
Source: MEGA

Kanye West allegedly invited the 22-year-old model over his home.

MORE ON:
Kanye West
Article continues below advertisement

"If he [Kanye] texts other girls, I know I said no, but others might not. I do not support it," Lafuente added of West — who tied the knot with Censori in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

Lafuente noted: "Maybe they [him and his wife] have an agreement and Bianca knows about it and is cool with it, but we will never know this."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west cheat model invited over married wife bianca censori
Source: @brycehall/instagram

Bryce Hall called Kanye West out on social media after the rapper allegedly DMed his girlfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time West supposedly sent the suspicious DMs, Hall took to X (formerly named Twitter) to call out the award-winning artist for his actions.

"Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend.. someone tell Kim. Cmon ye... at least invite me to the hang and listen session," Hall quipped alongside screenshots of the conversation.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Daily Mail spoke to Lafuente about the ordeal.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.