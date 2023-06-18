Disgraced Armie Hammer Spotted at Dinner With Alicia Vikander in Italy
Armie Hammer and Alicia Vikander were spotted grabbing dinner in Italy on Friday, June 16.
The disgraced actor, 36, and The Danish Girl actress, 34, were seen alongside two unidentified individuals at Roscioli Salumeria in Rome enjoying their meal.
"[It was] nothing scandalous," a source claimed about the outing.
The celebs know each other from working on The Man From U.N.C.L.E. in 2015 and Freak Shift in 2020 before Hammer's bombshell sex scandal blew up.
The reason for the pair's meeting is unknown nor is their information as to whether the two have a new project in the works.
Hammer has kept out of the spotlight since he was called out for sexual misconduct on January 2021, including cannibalistic fetishism and BDSM fantasies. The Los Angeles Police also investigated the Call Me By Your Name star after a woman claimed he had raped her.
Another woman came out to share graphic messages exchanged between herself and the Social Network alum that detailed "blood sucking" and other cannibalistic acts.
Additionally, Hammer's ex Courtney Vucekovich also discussed her relationship with the former A-lister describing that "their romance was like dating a wannabe Hannibal Lecter."
In June, two years after the filings, it was reported that Hammer would not be charged with the sexual assault allegation against him. The brunette was "shocked" by the announcement.
"His highest priority right now is making things right with his kids and [estranged wife] Elizabeth [Chambers]," the source shared.
"[His] biggest fear is that his kids will see negative articles about him one day," the insider said. "So, he's very set on building up their trust and showing them the dad and man he really is."
They added that Hammer is "focused on his career and hopes and believes that he will work again."
As OK! previously reported, Hammer moved to the Cayman Islands in May 2021 and reportedly checked himself into a drugs, alcohol, and sexual issues treatment program shortly after. An eyewitness at the time alleged they spotted Hammer with Chambers at the Grand Cayman airport.
"Elizabeth and kids dropp[ed] him off and walk[ed] in as far as allowed," they claimed. "A lot of hugs and seemed emotional."
On May 31, 2021, the father-of-two checked into a Florida medical facility in hopes of recovery from his sexual deviance.
