'The View' Star Joy Behar Calls Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' 'Anti-Feminist,' Says She Prefers Beyoncé's Version

“I like the subject of Beyoncé taking over the lyrics. I just think that the original thing with Dolly Parton is so, like, anti-feminist, worrying about some good-looking woman taking your man,” she explained.

“If it’s so easy to take your man, then take him! Beyoncé says, ‘If you take my man, you’re gonna be in a lot of trouble,’ and I say, ‘Go ahead, take my man, take him!'” Joy, 81, added of the “Single Ladies” artist’s new song.