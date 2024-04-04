'The View' Star Joy Behar Calls Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' 'Anti-Feminist,' Says She Prefers Beyoncé's Version
Joy Behar is a Cowboy Carter fan!
While on the Wednesday, April 3, episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast, The View host confessed she prefers Beyoncé’s 2024 version of “Jolene” over Dolly Parton’s original 1973 track.
“I like the subject of Beyoncé taking over the lyrics. I just think that the original thing with Dolly Parton is so, like, anti-feminist, worrying about some good-looking woman taking your man,” she explained.
“If it’s so easy to take your man, then take him! Beyoncé says, ‘If you take my man, you’re gonna be in a lot of trouble,’ and I say, ‘Go ahead, take my man, take him!'” Joy, 81, added of the “Single Ladies” artist’s new song.
Despite her comments about Dolly’s version of the record, Joy clarified she has no beef with the country icon, whom she called “the best.”
Beyoncé, 42, released Cowboy Carter on Friday, March 29, where she created her own version of “Jolene.”
In Dolly’s song, she sings, “I’m begging of you, please don’t take my man,” whereas the mother-of-three says, “I’m warnin’ you, don’t come for my man.”
While Dolly concluded her track with the lyrics, “Happiness depends on you, and whatever you decide to do, Jolene,” Beyoncé changed the words to read, “You don’t want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else. You heard me.”
In the introduction to Queen Bey’s version of “Jolene,” Dolly herself approves the star’s bop with a message.
“Hey, Miss Honey B, it’s Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminded me of someone I knew back when, except she has flamin’ locks of auburn hair, bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same,” she stated.
- Whoopi Goldberg Stops 'The View' to Scold Audience Member for Recording the Show: 'Don’t Pull It Out Again'
- The View's Sunny Hostin Insists Kate Middleton's 'Body Double' Was the Woman in New Shopping Video: 'I've Done Internet Sleuthing'
- Joy Behar Claims Sharon Stone Revealed 'Sliver' Story About Billy Baldwin Because She 'Craves Relevancy'
Following the album’s release, Dolly, 78, praise Beyoncé on Instagram, writing, “Wow, I just heard Jolene. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P.”
As OK! previously reported, Dolly was not the only celeb to share their appreciation for the country-inspired record.
While walking the red carpet before the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1, Ludacris gushed over the choices Bey’s made throughout her legendary career.
"I love how she's taking these risks and just like making history with it," he raved. "If anybody deserves this innovator award, it's definitely her. And I'm proud and I've seen her evolution over the last two decades and I feel like nobody deserves it more."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Fearless. She's fearless, man," he continued. "And I think we need more of those individuals who are not afraid to take risks in this industry. Cross genres, make up their own genres, all of that."