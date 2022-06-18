Johnny Depp's Legal Team Is Ready To Fight Back After Amber Heard's Dateline Interview
Johnny Depp's legal team is prepared to fight back after Amber Heard's bombshell Dateline interview, which aired on Friday night, June 17, on NBC.
"It's unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny's favor," a spokesperson for Depp told OK!.
In the highly anticipated tell-all, Heard brought up several examples of evidence which were allegedly unfairly barred from being presented in her $50 million defamation trial. However, sources close to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor stated her claims are easily refuted.
One of the pieces of evidence in question is notes from Heard's therapist, Dr. Bonnie Jacobs. According to sources close to Depp, anything contained in her notes pertaining to alleged domestic abuse or sexual assault were written years after the Aquaman star claims the incidents occurred. The sources also said the notes were actually not suppressed from being presented, as they were reviewed during Dr. Dawn Hughes's testimony.
As a final nail in the coffin, the sources added that if there was truly anything important in Dr. Jacobs' paperwork, Heard's lawyers could have chosen to call her to the stand as a witness, but they did not.
There is also the matter of Heard's 2012 and 2013 abuse allegations and the fluctuating timeline provided by the Zombieland actress throughout her testimonies. Heard told the court that 2012 — the first year of her romantic relationship with her estranged ex-husband — was "magic", and that his alleged physical abuse didn't start until 2013.
AMBER HEARD INKS MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR DEAL TO RELEASE REVENGE TELL-ALL BOOK — BUT SHE'LL BE 'HIT WITH ANOTHER DEFAMATION SUIT & END UP RIGHT BACK IN COURT'
She initially stated she gave Depp a knife as a gift in 2012 when the actor was sober and things were going well between them, but later changed her story, alleging he was physically abusive to her at the beginning of their relationship in 2012 when she gave him the weapon.
AMBER HEARD'S 'TODAY' INTERVIEW LABELED AS 'AWKWARD' & 'REHEARSED' BY TV JOURNALIST: 'SHE CAN'T GET HER OWN STORY STRAIGHT'
Another notable claim Depp's legal team is ready to argue is the alleged 2015 headbutting incident — which Heard said resulted in two black eyes, a broken nose and an injured lip — that took place shortly before she was scheduled to appear on the Late Late Show.
This has already been acknowledged in court in Depp's testimonies when he told the jury he grabbed Heard to attempt to "lock her arms" to keep her from hitting him. The actor maintained that he did not intend to headbutt her.