Johnny Depp's Legal Team Is Ready To Fight Back After Amber Heard's Dateline Interview

In the highly anticipated tell-all, Heard brought up several examples of evidence which were allegedly unfairly barred from being presented in her $50 million defamation trial. However, sources close to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor stated her claims are easily refuted.

One of the pieces of evidence in question is notes from Heard's therapist, Dr. Bonnie Jacobs. According to sources close to Depp, anything contained in her notes pertaining to alleged domestic abuse or sexual assault were written years after the Aquaman star claims the incidents occurred. The sources also said the notes were actually not suppressed from being presented, as they were reviewed during Dr. Dawn Hughes's testimony.

As a final nail in the coffin, the sources added that if there was truly anything important in Dr. Jacobs' paperwork, Heard's lawyers could have chosen to call her to the stand as a witness, but they did not.