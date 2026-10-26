Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife Bettina Trump Wears Just a Towel for Skin Treatment: Photo

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Bettina Trump is making time for some much-needed skincare. The wife of Donald Trump Jr. recently gave her followers a peek at her latest spa visit, sharing a mirror selfie while wearing nothing but a white towel. The 39-year-old socialite posted the photo from Pure Skin Palm Beach, where she posed on a treatment bed inside the skincare business's treatment room. With her hair pulled back into a low bun, Bettina kept her look simple as she snapped the mirror selfie.

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Source: @BETTINATRUMP/INSTAGRAM Bettina Trump shared a mirror selfie from Pure Skin Palm Beach, posing on a treatment bed while wearing a white towel.

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“Finally finally finally! Way over due for some skin lovin with the only team I trust 🥰🙏,” she wrote over the image, tagging the Palm Beach business. Bettina sat cross-legged on the treatment bed, which was covered with a cream-colored blanket. She accessorized with delicate jewelry, including a necklace, earrings and bracelets. The socialite is no stranger to the business, as Pure Skin Palm Beach has previously featured her as a longtime client and brand ambassador.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle's Leaked Messages Target Donald Trump Jr.'s New Relationship

Source: MEGA Bettina Trump's spa post comes as leaked messages reportedly show Kimberly Guilfoyle criticizing Donald Trump Jr.'s new relationship.

Bettina's latest post comes amid renewed attention surrounding Donald Jr.'s former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, following the release of private messages included in a 150-page dossier published by Eric Deters, a former Kentucky congressional candidate. In the exchange, Kimberly, 57, reportedly criticized Don Jr.'s relationship with his new partner and made several personal remarks about her. The messages, obtained by The Daily Beast, included an insult describing the woman as a "[sic] cloud-chasing horror" who allegedly sought publicity through media coverage. "I was having a [expletive] great time Saturday and we had a [expletive] amazing time when we got home Saturday night that's a nonsense... That's his ex-wife's friend. It's all lies, but she's a [sic] cloud-chasing horror that plays the story in the Daily Mail to get attention,” she wrote.

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Kimberly Reportedly Slammed Bettina

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle ended their four-year engagement in 2024, and he later married socialite Bettina.

Eric reportedly told reporters that the comments were aimed at Bettina. He also responded to Kimberly’s message with an insult of his own: "What a c---.” Kimberly then made another claim about how the story reached the press. “Yeah, she literally sent the Daily Mail bikini photographs of her to try to include in the article,” she replied. The leaked exchange has brought fresh attention to the fallout from Donald Jr. and Kimberly's relationship, which ended in 2024 after a four-year engagement.

Kimberly Faces Separate Questions Over Leaked Financial Messages

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle is also facing scrutiny over separate leaked messages involving an alleged request for $100,000 to cover an American Express bill.