Bettina Trump Leans Into Spotlight Despite Scandal Over Putin-Linked Russian Financing Don Jr.'s Bahamas Wedding Party

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Bettina Trump Steals Spotlight at Ireland Event

Source: MEGA Bettina Trump posted pictures from her and Donald Trump Jr.'s Ireland trip on Instagram.

The 39-year-old posted several pictures from their Ireland trip on Instagram on September 14. She wore a tailored-to-perfection beige coat over her shoulders for the event, which almost resembled a cape. Per the outlet, the look is often closely associated with the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. She could be seen wearing an emerald green dress underneath it for the official event, while in other shots she rocked the same coat with a black dress underneath.

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Source: MEGA Bettina Trump was reportedly 'showcasing her relationship with Trump' during the Ireland trip.

She posed for multiple photos with Donald Trump and her new husband that she shared online, which included a mirror selfie with her father-in-law and stepdaughter Chloe, 12. A source close to Bettina told Daily Mail after the event, “She was looking pretty comfortable.” “She was also showcasing her relationship with Trump, taking mirror selfies of herself and Chloe with the President on the plane. She was really leaning into it,” they added.

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Body Language Expert Weighed in on Bettina Trump's Bold Public Appearance

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Source: MEGA Bettina Trump seemingly became confident in her role since her wedding to Donald Trump Jr. in May.

Body language expert Judi James told the outlet that it seems like the newlyweds’ dynamic has shifted pretty drastically. “Before their wedding in May, Bettina often appeared to take Don's lead, while he sported the puffed chest and tendency to dominate the spotlight of his alpha-posturing father,” the body language expert claimed. “As the family group lined up outside to be introduced to the President of Ireland, though, it was Bettina smiling serenely and rotating in the direction of the cameras and chatting in what looked like a very confident bid to be visible,” she added.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @BETTINATRUMP/INSTAGRAM Bettina Trump shared a statement on Instagram addressing the controversy over Umar Kremlev funding her and Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding party.

Meanwhile, Don Jr. appeared more “tense” at the event, sometimes flashing “lightning smiles,” per Judi. However, upon their return from Ireland, the couple landed in the middle of a controversy when reports spread that a Russian oligarch named Umar Kremlev, closely linked with Vladimir Putin, funded their wedding party in the Bahamas. Bettina took to Instagram again to share her and Don Jr.’s side of the story with a carousel post of pictures from their wedding.

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Source: MEGA Bettina Trump and Donald Trump Jr. said that they are grateful for Umar Kremlev's generous gift.