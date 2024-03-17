Don Lemon 'Energized and Excited' for His Future Almost 1 Year After Shocking CNN Firing: 'I've Moved On'
Don Lemon is ready for what’s next!
During a recent interview, the former CNN employee — who was fired after making allegedly sexist and ageist comments on air — dished on what’s new in his life, including his show, The Don Lemon Show, his marriage and his recent trip back to CNN.
“I am energized and excited about the future and I'm just sort of rolling with what's going on. But I haven't had much sleep," the broadcaster, who had been largely unemployed for almost a year, shared.
The 58-year-old also revealed some exciting news about he and longtime partner Tim Malone.
“We just got it today!” he said while holding up a marriage license. Though the couple is legally married, they plan to have ceremony and reception sometime soon.
The journalist then asked Lemon about his recent return to CNN, where he was interviewed by a journalist about how his deal with Elon Musk to post exclusive content to X, formerly known as Twitter, fell through.
“I don't know if I wanted to go back, but I couldn't say no,” Lemon — who had worked for the network for 17 years — said. “But it just makes me very emotional because there was so many people in that building last night who came into the studio, left their desks, left the control room, just to come say hello. And to thank me for what I have done, just to say, ‘I'm sorry this happened to you. We miss you. And that meant a lot.’”
Lemon was axed after her claimed politician Nikki Haley, 51, was “past her prime,” adding how “a woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”
“Listen, I haven't spent much time thinking about that and thinking about Nikki Haley. I would rather not discuss it. I've moved on and Nikki Haley has moved on. My comments were misconstrued and that's it. I've explained it. I apologized for it,” he emotionally stated.
He continued: “We all go through painful moments and, obviously, my exit was very painful. But that pain has subsided. I took that pain and I took that challenge and I turned it into success. So, was it very painful? Yes. Well, do I wish that my exit from CNN had been different? Absolutely, but it is what it is, and I can't go back and change the past. I don't have a time machine.”
People interviewed Lemon.