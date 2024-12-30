Don Lemon Dubs MAGA Fans 'Dumb F------ Idiots' After Donald Trump Voices Support for Foreign Worker Visas
Don Lemon mocked MAGA supporters after some were left shocked when Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump both voiced their support for visa programs that allow United States employers to hire foreign workers.
"I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B," the 78-year-old politician told an outlet earlier this year. "I have used it many times. It’s a great program."
Many MAGA supporters were left frustrated and confused by the declaration due to Trump's firm "America First" views on business and immigration that he preached throughout his 2024 election campaign — and Lemon couldn't hold back his utter glee at the social media arguments that ensued.
"Oh my gosh, I love this. Now you’re finding out, you dumb f------ idiots. Now you’re just figuring this s--- out," he said on a recent video shared to his YouTube channel. "You’re so f------ stupid, and you deserve it. And you f------ deserve it because you’re so dumb."
"It’s hypocrisy. So go with me here. Yes. I am gloating over your stupidity and how you were taken. I’m cracking. I’m cackling — I am," Lemon continued. "You have been co-opted because you’re in a f------ cult and you don’t even realize it because you have stupid MAGA brain, and you don’t get it. How stupid and dumb are you?"
This is far from the first time Lemon has slammed Trump in recent weeks. As OK! previously reported, the 78-year-old was chosen at Time's "Person of the Year" for the second time, infuriating the former CNN personality.
"They could’ve done it with any person. They could have done it to someone who actually stood for democracy, who stands for democracy in the country," Lemon said at the time. "Time magazine, what are you doing? Let me ask you, Time magazine, what would you say to those women who I guess still read Time magazine?"
"You have someone on the cover of your magazine who is an adjudicated assaulter," he continued. "You have someone who inspired an insurrection. We have someone who, without a doubt, the evidence is there, tried to overturn a free and fair election. You had someone who had multiple criminal accounts and was found guilty on multiple criminal counts. And you name them Person of The Year."
"Is this a joke? Did we get something wrong? Did someone scam us? Are we sure about this, producers? There is a convicted felon on the cover of Time magazine as the Person of the Year. Maybe we're being scammed. Did someone put out a fake tweet or something about this? I don’t know," Lemon concluded.
Trump told the New York Times he supported H-1B visas.