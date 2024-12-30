Don Lemon Dubs MAGA Fans 'Dumb F------ Idiots' After Donald Trump Voices Support for Foreign Worker Visas

"They could’ve done it with any person. They could have done it to someone who actually stood for democracy, who stands for democracy in the country," Lemon said at the time. "Time magazine, what are you doing? Let me ask you, Time magazine, what would you say to those women who I guess still read Time magazine?"

"You have someone on the cover of your magazine who is an adjudicated assaulter," he continued. "You have someone who inspired an insurrection. We have someone who, without a doubt, the evidence is there, tried to overturn a free and fair election. You had someone who had multiple criminal accounts and was found guilty on multiple criminal counts. And you name them Person of The Year."