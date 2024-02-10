Don Lemon Raves Over the 'Freedom' He Has on His Own Show After CNN Firing: 'I Don't Have to Worry About Getting in Trouble'
“I am used to being in a studio system where you have producers [to] take care of you,” Lemon explained. “Now I am the owner. I am the entrepreneur. I have to do payroll. Who is going to do my graphics? I have to hire a writer. I have to hire the producer. I have to do all these things.”
Though the show puts more on Lemon’s plate, he admitted it also has its perks.
“It’s a lot of work, so I really enjoy doing it — but it is a little bit unnerving because it is new, but exciting,” he stated. “I am going to be the same — but more. Just wait, I don’t have to worry about getting in trouble. Freedom it’s the best feeling, freedom.”
He added that although it is a smaller operation, he is able to pick up the slack when needed, noting, “I don’t really need makeup. I can get somebody to do my makeup, but I have done my own for a long time… When I am out on the field I do it on my own.”
As for how things have been since the former CNN CEO Chris Licht axed him from the network, Lemon confessed he is not as sought after as he once was.
“I don’t mind my phone not ringing. I like the peace. I have always known who my real friends are… I don’t hold grudges. You do you, I do me,” he stated.
Last month Lemon, 57, announced he would be launching his own show on Elon Musk’s platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Today I am back bigger, bolder, freer! My new media company’s first project is The Don Lemon Show,” he penned at the time. “It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where conversations are happening."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The famed reporter continued: "And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world. I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors. This is just the beginning so stay tuned."
Page Six interviewed Lemon.