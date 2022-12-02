T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig 'Blindsided' By Alleged Amy Robach Affair: Source

This alleged affair just got juicer! According to a source, T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, was completely "blindsided" by his reported romance with Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach.

“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” a source revealed of Fiebig. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out."

AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES CUDDLED CLOSE DURING WORK TRIP, ALLEGED ROMANCE BEGAN AFTER SPLIT FROM SPOUSES: SOURCE