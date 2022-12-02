T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig 'Blindsided' By Alleged Amy Robach Affair: Source
This alleged affair just got juicer! According to a source, T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, was completely "blindsided" by his reported romance with Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach.
“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” a source revealed of Fiebig. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out."
Prior to the supposed tryst between the morning show anchors going public, the journalist and his wife of 12 years had been separated for six months. However, an insider revealed the estranged pair were still attempting to “work things out."
Holmes and Fiebig, who share 8-year-old daughter Sabine, reportedly spent his August 19 birthday together, signaling that they were trying to get back on track.
Holmes and Robach, who are both still legally married, took over the headlines on Wednesday, November 30, after news broke of their alleged romance. As OK! previously reported, the handsome hunk and the blonde beauty, who has been married to husband Andrew Shue since 2010, were spotted getting cozy during a recent trip to upstate New York together.
They rumored duo were also seen being “very friendly and huggy” while on a flight together after returning from Her Majesty's funeral in September.
Although their relationship may have come as a shock to some, the co-anchors, who first started working together in 2020, did not hide their feelings for each other from fellow staff members.
"They had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month," the source said of the two flaunting their love. "Staffers are very surprised it took this long to come out. Everyone was turning a blind eye because they didn't want the controversy surrounding the show."
"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider revealed. "The relationship didn't start until after that."
Page Six spoke to the source close to Fiebig.