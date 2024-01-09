'Not Watching': 'Desperate' Don Lemon Faces Backlash for Launching New Show on Elon Musk's Platform X
Perhaps Don Lemon should have chosen a different platform for his new show.
On Tuesday, January 9, the former CNN star announced the launch of The Don Lemon Show, further revealing the broadcast would be streaming first on X — Elon Musk's social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
"I've heard you," Lemon began in a statement shared to Instagram Tuesday morning. "Today I am back bigger, bolder, freer! My new media company's first project is The Don Lemon Show. It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where conversations are happening."
The famed journalist continued: "And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world. I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors. This is just the beginning so stay tuned."
While Lemon's fans missed seeing his face on TV, many were left upset by the home the 57-year-old chose for his new show.
"I can't wait to see and hear you! I guess I'll have to wait a little bit longer because I will not be getting back on X (Twitter)," one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of his post, as another admitted, "so glad you’re back !!!!! I am sorry but I can’t subscribe to X. I will not support its owner. But please let us know as you branch out👏👏🥂 cheers to your next chapter."
"X is the 'biggest space for free speech in the world'?? Umm no. Credibility just went out the window," a third user criticized, while a fourth fan confessed: "Really miss you on tv, but you must be really desperate to agree to appear on X. Not watching."
Lemon's new gig comes months after he was fired from his longtime role at CNN in April 2023 due to controversial comments he made about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
"I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," Lemon said at the time of his ousting, which he claimed to have learned about through his agency instead of executives at the network. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."
Lemon concluded: "With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalist in the business, and I wish them all the best."