'Not Watching': 'Desperate' Don Lemon Faces Backlash for Launching New Show on Elon Musk's Platform X

"I've heard you," Lemon began in a statement shared to Instagram Tuesday morning. "Today I am back bigger, bolder, freer! My new media company's first project is The Don Lemon Show. It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where conversations are happening."

The famed journalist continued: "And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world. I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors. This is just the beginning so stay tuned."