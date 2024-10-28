'He Has to Pay Extra for a Real Kiss': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Not Smooching Wife Melania on the Lips at NYC Rally
Donald Trump was ridiculed for not kissing his wife, Melania Trump, on the lips during his New York City rally on Sunday, October 27.
While greeting Melania, who rarely attends her husband's events, they air-kissed and avoided showing off any PDA in front of the stadium of people.
"He has to pay extra for a real kiss," one person wrote about the video clip, which went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another brought up Donald's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, writing, "He hugged Ivanka more passionately."
A third person added: "He promised her the kiss would last as long as he does in the bedroom. She then agreed to a 3 second kiss."
"Each time she whispered $50k, $50k, $50k," a fourth person said, hinting that Melania could have been paid off to attend the shindig.
This is hardly the first time the two have refused to peck in public.
As OK! previously reported, in July, Donald, 78, refused to kiss the model, 54, at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
The awkward moment was brought up on social media, as people couldn't get over the clip.
One person wrote, "She hates him," while another said, "GOD how she DETESTS him!!"
A third person observed, "So weird we NEVER see them together," while a fourth user added, "Melania wishes she could get divorced just by thinking about it."
At the October 27 rally, Melania, who wore a long, zebra print dress, welcomed the crowd to her and Donald's "hometown."
“Our hometown, where architectural symbols of strength, courage and unity, create a canvas for the world’s undisputed capital of industry,” Melania said while on stage.
“Where titans of finance, fashion and entertainment convene among an iconic range of superior design, structures and artistic accomplishments,” she added.
Melania finished the speech by introducing her husband to the crowd.
“We are pleased to be joined by my beautiful wife,” Donald said.
“It’s a great book,” he said, referring to her memoir, which was released in early October.
Donald then said their son, Barron, is "at home watching" the rally, going on to call him the "king of the internet."