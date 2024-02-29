Donald and Melania Trump 'Saw the Presidency as the Greatest Business Opportunity of a Lifetime,' Claims Ex-Aide

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former senior advisor to first lady Melania Trump, is speaking out about Donald Trump and how he shouldn't be in office for the second time.

"Neither Donald nor Melania Trump wielded their power for good, because they saw the presidency as the greatest business opportunity of a lifetime, and they used it to fulfil their self-interests. It's remarkably frightening just how many millions of Americans have been brainwashed by Trump into believing that he wanted to 'fix' America and 'make it great again.' JUST THE OPPOSITE," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, February 28.