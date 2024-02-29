Donald and Melania Trump 'Saw the Presidency as the Greatest Business Opportunity of a Lifetime,' Claims Ex-Aide
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former senior advisor to first lady Melania Trump, is speaking out about Donald Trump and how he shouldn't be in office for the second time.
"Neither Donald nor Melania Trump wielded their power for good, because they saw the presidency as the greatest business opportunity of a lifetime, and they used it to fulfil their self-interests. It's remarkably frightening just how many millions of Americans have been brainwashed by Trump into believing that he wanted to 'fix' America and 'make it great again.' JUST THE OPPOSITE," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, February 28.
Stephanie continued to note how dangerous Donald, 77, is to society, especially after he encouraged people to attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
"MAGA mob rioters who stormed the US Capitol, did so 'AT THE DIRECTION OF AND IN COORDINATION WITH' former President Trump. This was an assault on human life and our great democracy. Unfortunately, Donald & Melania Trump have no regard for either. Everyone around them has stoked and massaged their egos and falsehoods that got US to this house of mirrors and poisonous lies," she pointed out on social media.
Of course, people immediately agreed with Stephanie. One person wrote, "Exactly! The king and Melania are exempt from the rule of law !!" while another said, "Well said Stephanie #NeverForgetTrumpsInsurrection."
A third person added, " I am so SICK OF THIS FAMILY OF GRIFTERS AND LIARS AND ALL OF THEIR BRAIN DEAD FOLLOWERS! Enough already, this is getting ridiculous. The USA is the laughing stock of the WORLD right now. Sorry for yelling but I just can’t help it and my hope is many more are MAD AS H---."
When one troll said she could make "bank off the Trumps," she replied, "I PAID my own EXPENSES with NO SALARY to work for MELANIA in the WH because IVANKA used MELANIA’S budgets for HERSELF. I felt an OBLIGATION at the time to help my friend and show respect for the USA Office of the First Lady and launch a CHILDRENS Initiative (that unfortunately and ultimately became BE BEST and amounted to Melania getting dressed up and having her hair and makeup done). Again, before attacking me with ridiculous claims, read my book, Melania and Me."
As OK! previously reported, Stephanie has been vocal about how the pair shouldn't be allowed in the White House again.
While speaking on "The MeidasTouch Podcast," Stephanie said the former model, 53, "never wanted" to be first lady in the first place.
"It doesn't matter if Melania is there or not," Winston Wolkoff said, adding that the mom-of-one would have "a lot more freedom" now since her son, Barron, will be 18 years old in March.