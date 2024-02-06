Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed After Defending January 6th Capitol Rioters: 'Laughing Stock of the Universe'

"The American people who pay for elections with their tax dollars actually own the elections ... have had the right ... the right to care about their elections, election integrity, and the results of their elections when they came to Washington and protested," she said. "All of you call it an insurrection."

"Then when Joe Biden was inaugurated and this entire Capitol complex was surrounded with 30,000 National Guard troops, none of you stood there and called that an insurrection," she continued. "Oh, no. You all stayed silent? No."