Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed After Defending January 6th Capitol Rioters: 'Laughing Stock of the Universe'
Marjorie Taylor Greene faced backlash on social media after implying that the National Guard troop members standing guard at President Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration were insurrectionists.
The incident began during Greene's speech at a recent House Republican press conference, in which she appeared to defend the January 6th Capitol rioters.
"The American people who pay for elections with their tax dollars actually own the elections ... have had the right ... the right to care about their elections, election integrity, and the results of their elections when they came to Washington and protested," she said. "All of you call it an insurrection."
"Then when Joe Biden was inaugurated and this entire Capitol complex was surrounded with 30,000 National Guard troops, none of you stood there and called that an insurrection," she continued. "Oh, no. You all stayed silent? No."
Critics of the outspoken Georgia representative took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mock her for recent comments.
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is the laughing stock of Congress," one user wrote, and another replied, "Marjorie Taylor Greene is the laughing stock of the universe."
A third chimed in, "I'm looking forward to the day when we can ignore Marjorie Taylor Greene and never have to hear from her again."
This isn't the first time this week that Greene has been called out for her far-right political beliefs. On Monday, February 5, Massachusetts representative Jim McGovern called her the "leader" of a "charade", referring to her ongoing impeachment efforts, before quipping, "The clowns are running the circus."
"We’re wasting hours of time this week on Marjorie Taylor Greene because what? She wants to impeach somebody?" he asked. "And don’t even get me started on her absurd censure resolution of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar that she introduced because she doesn’t know how to use Google Translate."
In response to his remarks, Greene slammed McGovern on X.
"Wow this is coming from the same guy who is well known to lay his suit jacket on the actual bathroom floor while spending a lot of time in the stall of the first floor bathroom of the Capitol," she wrote. "Eww. That’s probably when he comes up with all this."
McGovern swiftly retorted, "No idea what you’re talking about... what are you doing in the men’s bathroom? Aren’t you late for a Klan meeting?"