Three In The Marriage: Donald Trump Caused 'Tensions' In Rupert Murdoch & Jerry Hall's Relationship Before Their Ugly Divorce
Though Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall ended up going their separate ways, it seems like Donald Trump had a little bit to do with why they couldn't make things work as a couple.
When Trump, 76, became president in 2016, it took a toll on the duo's marriage — especially because the model, 66, despised him.
“During dinners we had with Jerry and Rupert, Jerry wouldn’t hold back,” Tom Cashin, Hall’s friend, said.
Murdoch, 92, was even interested in buying a house in Florida to be closer to Mar-a-Lago, but Hall refused. Hall told pals she was put off by Trump and didn't want him to be in office.
After the 2016 election, Hall asked Trump to reroute the Dakota Access Pipeline away from Native American reservations that were protesting the project. In response, Trump asked her if she wanted to be his Bureau of Indian Affairs. “It was horrible. I couldn’t wait to get away,” she later told friends.
Murdoch, who controls a media empire that includes cable channel Fox News, The Times of London and The Wall Street Journal, was not pleased with Trump. “Rupert knew he was an idiot,” an insider close to the media mogul said.
But once Trump became president, he rallied behind him.
Over time, Murdoch decided to split from Hall, whom he married in 2016, over email.
“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch’s message read. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do…My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”
Hall was apparently blindsided, as the two "never fought."
They finalized their divorce in 2022.
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks Visibly Uncomfortable As Judge Larry Seidlin Praises Donald Trump's Manhood After Indictment: Watch
- Donald Trump Mocked For Claiming New York Court Staffers Were 'Crying' Over His Arraignment: 'They Were Happy To See The Conman Arrested'
- Donald Trump Claims New York Court Staff Was 'Crying' When He Was Arrested & Arraigned: 'They Were Incredible'
Prior to the split, Hall and Murdoch seemed like a "happy and wonderful fit," Cashin recalled.
“He was an old-fashioned gentleman. We laughed together nonstop,” Hall told friends.
Now, Murdoch, who recently called off his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, is facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from the voting machine company Dominion, as Fox News pushed forward Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rigged.
“If we lose this suit, it’s f****** bad,” a senior Fox staffer said in an interview.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Vanity Fair reported on Murdoch and Hall's marriage.