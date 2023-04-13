OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Three In The Marriage: Donald Trump Caused 'Tensions' In Rupert Murdoch & Jerry Hall's Relationship Before Their Ugly Divorce

jaclyn main ok split
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 13 2023, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Though Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall ended up going their separate ways, it seems like Donald Trump had a little bit to do with why they couldn't make things work as a couple.

When Trump, 76, became president in 2016, it took a toll on the duo's marriage — especially because the model, 66, despised him.

Article continues below advertisement

“During dinners we had with Jerry and Rupert, Jerry wouldn’t hold back,” Tom Cashin, Hall’s friend, said.

Murdoch, 92, was even interested in buying a house in Florida to be closer to Mar-a-Lago, but Hall refused. Hall told pals she was put off by Trump and didn't want him to be in office.

After the 2016 election, Hall asked Trump to reroute the Dakota Access Pipeline away from Native American reservations that were protesting the project. In response, Trump asked her if she wanted to be his Bureau of Indian Affairs. “It was horrible. I couldn’t wait to get away,” she later told friends.

Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: mega

Murdoch, who controls a media empire that includes cable channel Fox News, The Times of London and The Wall Street Journal, was not pleased with Trump. “Rupert knew he was an idiot,” an insider close to the media mogul said.

But once Trump became president, he rallied behind him.

Article continues below advertisement

Over time, Murdoch decided to split from Hall, whom he married in 2016, over email.

“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch’s message read. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do…My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”

Hall was apparently blindsided, as the two "never fought."

They finalized their divorce in 2022.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Prior to the split, Hall and Murdoch seemed like a "happy and wonderful fit," Cashin recalled.

“He was an old-fashioned gentleman. We laughed together nonstop,” Hall told friends.

Now, Murdoch, who recently called off his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, is facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from the voting machine company Dominion, as Fox News pushed forward Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

“If we lose this suit, it’s f****** bad,” a senior Fox staffer said in an interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Vanity Fair reported on Murdoch and Hall's marriage.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.