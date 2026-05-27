'He's Gonna Fall Over': Donald Trump Accused of 'Swaying Like He's Drunk' While Trying to Stand Still During Salute — Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump sparked more health concerns when he appeared unsteady at a Memorial Day event. In a clip from a ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, May 25, the president, J.D. Vance, Pete Hegseth and a service member stood in line and saluted as someone played the "Star-Spangled Banner" — but Trump couldn't stay still.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Swayed During Salute

Source: @RapidResponse47/x Donald Trump couldn't stand still during an 80-second salute on Memorial Day.

While the others remained statuesque, the POTUS, 79, appeared to be rocking back and forth ever so slightly throughout the performance, which lasted around 1 minute and 20 seconds. The movements were noticed by many, with one person writing on X, "He could barely stand up. Weaving and bobbing like a fool."

Article continues below advertisement

.@POTUS, @VP, and @SecWar salute as the Star-Spangled Banner plays Arlington National Cemetery pic.twitter.com/s3upW9movq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 25, 2026 Source: @RapidResponse47/x People thought the president was going to 'fall over' due to his swaying movements.

"Thoroughly enjoy how he can't stand still and is swaying like he's drunk," a second critic joked, while a third individual asked, "Why does Trump look like he’s gonna fall over?" "Grandpa needs to work on his gait. He’s going to spill soon," someone else penned, with a fourth quipping, "Great job standing perfectly still, sir!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @RapidResponse47/x On May 26, the POTUS said 'everything checked out perfectly' at his physical.

Despite sporting bruised hands, swollen ankles and nodding off during meetings, the father-of-five claimed on Tuesday, May 26, that he's in great shape. "Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff," he wrote on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement

'The President Has Severe Daytime Somnolence'

Source: mega Many people believe Donald Trump is in a cognitive decline.

While he continues to deny having any issues, Dr. Jonathan Reiner thought the president's drowsy demeanor at the event was something to worry about. "The president has severe daytime somnolence," the cardiologist expressed on CNN. "He falls asleep very often. He's fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and I was concerned yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances." "Chronic insomnia is a severe illness," the doctor added. "It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, decrease in cognitive effects in older people."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Has Seemingly Fallen Asleep Mid-Meetings

Source: mega Donald Trump claimed he's just 'blinking' in photos that show him with his eyes closed.