'He's Gonna Fall Over': Donald Trump Accused of 'Swaying Like He's Drunk' While Trying to Stand Still During Salute — Watch
May 27 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Donald Trump sparked more health concerns when he appeared unsteady at a Memorial Day event.
In a clip from a ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, May 25, the president, J.D. Vance, Pete Hegseth and a service member stood in line and saluted as someone played the "Star-Spangled Banner" — but Trump couldn't stay still.
Donald Trump Swayed During Salute
While the others remained statuesque, the POTUS, 79, appeared to be rocking back and forth ever so slightly throughout the performance, which lasted around 1 minute and 20 seconds.
The movements were noticed by many, with one person writing on X, "He could barely stand up. Weaving and bobbing like a fool."
"Thoroughly enjoy how he can't stand still and is swaying like he's drunk," a second critic joked, while a third individual asked, "Why does Trump look like he’s gonna fall over?"
"Grandpa needs to work on his gait. He’s going to spill soon," someone else penned, with a fourth quipping, "Great job standing perfectly still, sir!!"
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Despite sporting bruised hands, swollen ankles and nodding off during meetings, the father-of-five claimed on Tuesday, May 26, that he's in great shape.
"Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff," he wrote on Truth Social.
'The President Has Severe Daytime Somnolence'
While he continues to deny having any issues, Dr. Jonathan Reiner thought the president's drowsy demeanor at the event was something to worry about.
"The president has severe daytime somnolence," the cardiologist expressed on CNN. "He falls asleep very often. He's fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and I was concerned yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances."
"Chronic insomnia is a severe illness," the doctor added. "It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, decrease in cognitive effects in older people."
Donald Trump Has Seemingly Fallen Asleep Mid-Meetings
Trump has consistently hit back at accusations of him dozing off mid-events, telling The Wall Street Journal it's "relaxing" for him to close his eyes.
He also defended himself by claiming, "Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink."
On another occasion, he told reporters his eyes were shut because he was "bored. I just closed them because I wanted to get the h--- outta here."