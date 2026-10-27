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Donald Trump Accused of 'Setting the Stage' for Another Capitol Attack by CNN Correspondent as Concerns Grow Ahead of Midterm Elections

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Source: MEGA

A CNN correspondent said Donald Trump is 'setting the stage' for a January 6 redux.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

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CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel sounded the alarm during a panel discussion on The Arena, saying President Donald Trump's rhetoric about the upcoming midterm elections appears to be "setting the stage for 2.0," echoing the events of January 6.

The comments come amid mounting national anxiety and polling data suggesting potential difficulties for the Republican Party in the upcoming midterms.

“Let’s look at Nevada, for example,” said Kate Bedingfield, who previously served as a communications advisor to former President Joe Biden. “This summer, you had DHS accuse the state of Nevada of having 15,000 non-voting citizens or non-citizens voting. Nevada said, okay, looked into it, came back and said, well, actually, no, we don’t see any evidence of any, non-citizens voting. DHS said, well, we looked again, and actually, it’s just 185. And Nevada said, okay, and looked into those 185 and said, there’s no evidence that these are non-citizens. So this is a essentially a charade.”

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Image of A former Donald Trump official said there are very few cases of non-citizens voting.
Source: MEGA

A former Donald Trump official said there are very few cases of non-citizens voting.

“There are cases out there. They’re relatively small,” replied former Trump official Mike Dubke.

Very, very small,” Bedingfield said.

“But there are cases,” Dubke insisted.

“Clearly an effort by the president to try to juice this narrative up in advance of, and then after an election that seems like it’s not going to go very well for his party,” Bedingfield schooled.

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Donald Trump Accused of 'Trying to Undermine Election Integrity'

Image of CNN's Jamie Gangel said Trump is trying to undermine election integrity again.
Source: MEGA

CNN's Jamie Gangel said Donald Trump is trying to undermine election integrity again.

Gangel intervened with a stunning scenario, saying, “Just to underscore that this is about Donald Trump trying to undermine election integrity,” she said. “January 6th was not a hallucination. This feels as if he’s setting the stage for 2.0.”

National security and state election officials are bracing for what they describe as "worst-case" scenarios, primarily revolving around unprecedented federal interference from the Trump administration and escalating threats of post-election violence

“This, of course, all comes amid the other piece of this,” CNN’s Kasie Hunt said, referring to the DOJ suing Alaska “to preemptively challenge those results,” before playing a clip of Attorney General Todd Blanche seemingly setting the stage.

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Image of Trump's AG Todd Blanche is going along with the narrative that Alaskan voters will be confused by two candidates with the same name.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's AG Todd Blanche is going along with the narrative that Alaskan voters will be confused by two candidates with the same name.

“The real wrong here is that Alaskans are going to be confused and will not have their vote heard. So an Alaskan intends to vote for one candidate, but is confused because another candidate with the exact same name, who voted Democrat his entire life and donated money to the other Democrat opponent, is running. That’s the real question,” Blanche said.

'The Attorney General Is Just Simply Dead Wrong'

Image of CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said Trump and his AG are 'dead wrong' on the law and Constitution.
Source: MEGA

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said Donald Trump and his AG are 'dead wrong' on the law and Constitution.

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig directly pushed back against Blanche's defense of the litigation, stating, "Well, the attorney general is just simply dead wrong on both the law and the Constitution.”

The Atlanta Black Star agreed, writing, “Translation: We Republicans think Alaska voters are too stupid to tell the difference between 2 identical names even when 1 is clearly identified as the Republican/Incumbent.

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