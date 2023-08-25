More Lies? Donald Trump's Self-Reported Weight of 215 Pounds Questioned After Fulton County Arrest

Around 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night, August 24, the former president turned himself in at the Fulton County police station, where his mugshot was taken, and he had to submit paperwork he reportedly filled out ahead of time.

The self-filled out documents claimed Trump weighed 215 pounds, a whopping 25 pounds less than the estimated 240 pounds he was recorded to weigh at the time of his official physical as president.