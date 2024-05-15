'Dumbest Version' of 'The Bachelor': Donald Trump Accused of Telling His VP Hopefuls to Show Up to Court — or They're Out!
Donald Trump has been accused of holding auditions for potential VPs amid his hush money trial.
In one photo, Trump appears to talking to news outlets while Vivek Ramaswamy and Mike Johnson are seen behind him.
"Trump is obviously telling his VP hopefuls that if they don’t show up and say whatever he wants them to say, they’re out. It’s like the dumbest version of The Bachelor," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, May 14.
Of course, other people weighed in as well on the hilarious photograph. One person wrote, "He also believes I'm sure that having prominent politicians appear on his behalf, sitting in a courtroom might make a good impression with the jury," while another joked, "And all dress like twins."
"No. It’s the ULTIMATE version of The Apprentice," a third person said, referring to the show Trump, 77, used to host.
As OK! previously reported, Former White House Communications Director Michael Dubke believes Trump is using proxies to get around the gag order imposed on him.
“Why are they there this week?” asked Dubke. “If I had to guess, it’s because they are watching a prosecution that’s flailing and a case that may turn twelve Manhattanites into individuals that are acquitting Donald Trump in this trial, and they want to be part of that. I think there’s a lot of timing here. I don’t think it’s necessarily all this, the way that it’s being described, as auditions for the VP spot. I think there’s multiple things that are happening.”
Trump has yet to make a decision as to who his VP might be.
"I can't tell you that really, I mean, I know who it's going to be," Trump said on Wednesday, January 10, during a town hall in Iowa.
"We'll do another show sometime," Trump said after host Martha MacCallum asked him to give the crowd "a hint."
"Oh, sure. I will, I will," Trump replied. "I've already started to like [Chris] Christie better. I don't see it, I don't see it. That would be an upset. Christie for vice president. Ladies and Gentlemen, I'd like to announce, nah."