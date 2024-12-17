President Joe Biden Quips He's Not 'Going to Let' Kamala Harris 'Go' as He Praises Her 'Integrity' as VP
President Joe Biden expressed his appreciation for Vice President Kamala Harris as their time at the White House comes to a close.
While speaking at the Democratic National Committee’s Holiday Reception at the Willard Hotel in D.C. on Sunday, December 15, the POTUS, 82, said it's been an "incredible honor to serve" with "someone of immense character" such as Harris, 60.
"I knew what I was doing when I asked her to be my vice president. I knew her. I knew of her. I knew about her. I knew her record. I trusted her," he said. "She always served this country with purpose and integrity, and she always will."
"And you’re not going anywhere, kid, because we’re not going to let you go," he quipped as the audience laughed and cheered. "You’re not going anywhere."
He also took a moment to praise her husband — also known as the "first second gentleman" — Doug Emhoff.
"This guy is one of the best lawyers in America," he added. "This guy is an incredible guy. And one thing we have in common — I used to practice the law for about 10 days, but I used to practice the law and... but the thing Doug and I have in common: We both married way above our station. Thank you, Doug and Kamala, not only for your service, but Jill and I are grateful to call you dear friends."
President Biden didn't forget his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, in his touching speech. The 82-year-old politician said while it's been the "honor" of his life to serve as President of the United States, he is "most proud" of being her husband.
"I know it’s well-known by now: I had to ask her [to marry me] five times. Thank God, she said yes the fifth time," he joked. "But I think she’s been one of our greatest first ladies, and I mean that sincerely."
As OK! previously reported, despite losing the 2024 presidential election, Harris is rumored to already be considering a second bid for the White House in 2028.
"She’d need to essentially declare right away. And that is what it really comes down to because there are people close to her who say she didn’t get a fair shot this year," CNN senior reporter Isaac Dovere said. "And then there are ones who say, look, with where things are with the Democratic Party at it, she would not have a clear field or a cleared field, rather, in the Democratic primary and could lose the nomination. And to come off of 2024 into that would be really terrible."