Joe Biden Thinks He Could've Beaten Donald Trump in 2024 Election — If His Own Party Didn't Push Him Out: Report
President Joe Biden may have regrets about bowing out of the 2024 election.
According to insiders, the current White House occupant, 82, privately wishes he hadn't dropped out of the race against Donald Trump and handed the nomination to his VP Kamala Harris.
Per multiple sources, Biden told confidants "in recent days" he thinks he could have beaten the President-elect, 78, and won a second term if the Democratic party didn't push him out.
"Aides say the president has been careful not to place blame on Harris or her campaign,” an insider claimed.
However, other prominent people in the left-leaning party blame the former Delaware Senator for not leaving the race sooner.
"Biden ran on the promise that he was going to be a transitional president, and in effect, have one term before handing it off to another generation," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) explained in a recent interview. "I think his running again broke that concept — the conceptual underpinning of the theory that he would end the Trump appeal; he would defeat Trumpism and enable a new era."
Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, emphasized how the former VP's old-school political mentality wasn't connecting with the modern world. "The president has been operating on a time horizon measured in decades, while the political cycle is measured in four years," he explained.
Nancy Pelosi even called out Biden for taking so long to end his campaign. "The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary," she explained in a recent interview.
"And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened," the speaker added. "And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different."
Despite Harris' defeat, the current commander-in-chief has only glowing words for his right-hand woman. "I knew what I was doing when I asked her to be my vice president. I knew her. I knew of her. I knew about her. I knew her record. I trusted her. She always served this country with purpose and integrity, and she always will," Biden said at the Democratic National Committee’s Holiday Reception earlier this month.
"And you’re not going anywhere, kid, because we’re not going to let you go," he adoringly told her. "You’re not going anywhere."
The Washington Post spoke with sources close to Biden and spoke with Blumenthal and Sullivan.