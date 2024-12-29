Joe Biden Thinks He Could've Beaten Donald Trump in 2024 Election — If His Own Party Didn't Push Him Out: Report

"And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened," the speaker added. "And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different."

Despite Harris' defeat, the current commander-in-chief has only glowing words for his right-hand woman. "I knew what I was doing when I asked her to be my vice president. I knew her. I knew of her. I knew about her. I knew her record. I trusted her. She always served this country with purpose and integrity, and she always will," Biden said at the Democratic National Committee’s Holiday Reception earlier this month.

"And you’re not going anywhere, kid, because we’re not going to let you go," he adoringly told her. "You’re not going anywhere."