Nikki Haley Slams Former Boss Donald Trump for Not Being the 'Right President Going Forward': 'Chaos Follows Him Everywhere'

Source: mega
Nov. 15 2023, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

Nikki Haley does not think her former boss Donald Trump should be in the White House again.

“I do think he was the right president at the right time. I don’t think he’s the right president going forward,” Haley said of Trump, 77, while on the panel of CNBC's Squawk Box. “Chaos follows him everywhere he goes. Chaos follows him. And in a time where we need to start getting our act together. Do we really want to go that route? I don’t think we do.”

Source: mega

Nikki Haley is running for president and currently polling in third nationally.

Haley, who is currently polling in third nationally, was then asked what she would do if Trump, 77, becomes the nominee.

"I’ll support the Republican nominee. I mean, I think that’s important that we support the Republican nominee because I think anybody is better than Kamala Harris at this point," she replied, referring to Joe Biden's VP.

Source: mega

Nikki Haley said she doesn't want Donald Trump as president again.

Meanwhile, Trump has made it clear that he is no longer being friendly toward Haley, 51, anymore.

"It’s about time! Will Hurd, the failed former Congressman from the great State of Texas, who decided not to run for Congress again because he did an ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE JOB (ZERO Personality!), and couldn’t win, has just now decided to drop out of the 2024 Presidential Campaign where he, likewise, drew 'flies,'" the businessman ranted about former presidential hopeful Will Hurd suspending his campaign and going on to endorse Haley instead of him.

"He is a nasty and jealous guy, who truly doesn’t have what it takes," he claimed. "Luckily for him, he couldn’t make the Debate Stage, but went out with a bang — He endorsed Birdbrain!"

Source: mega

Nikki Haley used to work for Donald Trump.

Source: mega

Donald Trump continues to call Nikki Haley 'birdbrain.'

In the past few months, Trump has been taking jabs at Haley. As OK! previously reported, the ex-prez called her a "birdbrain" while claiming she is not to be trusted.

"No loyalty, plenty of lies! 'I will never run against our great President,' she said, 'he has done an outstanding job.' To which I responded, 'How nice of you to say, Nikki,' knowing full well that her words mean nothing," he wrote in late September. "She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, 'bearing gifts.' Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job."

