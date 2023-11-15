Nikki Haley Slams Former Boss Donald Trump for Not Being the 'Right President Going Forward': 'Chaos Follows Him Everywhere'

Nikki Haley does not think her former boss Donald Trump should be in the White House again.

“I do think he was the right president at the right time. I don’t think he’s the right president going forward,” Haley said of Trump, 77, while on the panel of CNBC's Squawk Box. “Chaos follows him everywhere he goes. Chaos follows him. And in a time where we need to start getting our act together. Do we really want to go that route? I don’t think we do.”