OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > lara trump
OK LogoPolitics

Lara Trump Claims Father-in-Law Donald Trump Will Be the Republican Presidential Nominee — Even if He's in Prison

lara trump father in law donald trump gop nominee prison convention
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 20 2024, Published 6:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Co-chair of the RNC, Lara Trump, faced backlash for claiming it "doesn't matter" if her father-in-law, Donald Trump, is in prison during the Republican National Convention — he will still be named their nominee.

Article continues below advertisement
lara trump father in law donald trump gop nominee prison convention
Source: mega

Donald Trump is the presumptive GOP nominee for president.

In three weeks, Donald will face sentencing by Judge Juan Merchan, coinciding with the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he is expected to be officially nominated.

Despite the possibility of Trump receiving prison time, the Republican Party remains unfazed by the situation.

Article continues below advertisement
lara trump father in law donald trump gop nominee prison convention
Source: mega

Lara Trump said Donald will be the nominee, even if he's in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Lara, his physical presence at the convention is inconsequential. In an interview with Real America’s Voice, she emphasized that her father-in-law will accept the nomination regardless of his location.

"He will go on to be our candidate all the way to November 5th, when he then is reelected as our 47th president."

Additionally, Lara viewed his 34 felony convictions in a positive light, suggesting that they highlight concerns about America potentially adopting a third-world or communist future.

MORE ON:
lara trump
Article continues below advertisement
lara trump father in law donald trump gop nominee prison convention
Source: mega

Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 charges in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Lara's comments were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where she was ridiculed for being a "nepo baby" and using her position to essentially crown her father-in-law into the position.

One user took to the social media platform to write, "The Trump family will milk idiots for every penny they can before they surrender their golden cow. This isn't even about politics anymore. They are actively hurting the Republican's chances in 2024 and they don't care."

Another person commented, "The party of 'law and order' backing up a convicted felon is the most mask-off moment in history."

A third person joked, "They literally can't think of anyone to replace Trump because literally every elected Republican is hated by the vast majority of the country. I'm grabbing the popcorn and putting on the poncho for the incoming s---show."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
lara trump father in law donald trump gop nominee prison convention
Source: mega

Trump could face 4 years behind bars for each charge against him.

Recent reports have indicated Donald's growing apprehension about the prospect of serving prison time. Some outlets mentioned he's been seeking advice from acquaintances about the potential implications of a jail sentence. Despite the widespread belief that he may not end up behind bars, opinions within the legal community vary.

Diana Florence, a former prosecutor, noted that considering the gravity of the charges, a sentence of incarceration would be warranted.

Each of the 34 felony counts against Trump carries a maximum sentence of four years, with the possibility of serving them concurrently if convicted on multiple counts.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.