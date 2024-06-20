Lara Trump Claims Father-in-Law Donald Trump Will Be the Republican Presidential Nominee — Even if He's in Prison
Co-chair of the RNC, Lara Trump, faced backlash for claiming it "doesn't matter" if her father-in-law, Donald Trump, is in prison during the Republican National Convention — he will still be named their nominee.
In three weeks, Donald will face sentencing by Judge Juan Merchan, coinciding with the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he is expected to be officially nominated.
Despite the possibility of Trump receiving prison time, the Republican Party remains unfazed by the situation.
According to Lara, his physical presence at the convention is inconsequential. In an interview with Real America’s Voice, she emphasized that her father-in-law will accept the nomination regardless of his location.
"He will go on to be our candidate all the way to November 5th, when he then is reelected as our 47th president."
Additionally, Lara viewed his 34 felony convictions in a positive light, suggesting that they highlight concerns about America potentially adopting a third-world or communist future.
Lara's comments were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where she was ridiculed for being a "nepo baby" and using her position to essentially crown her father-in-law into the position.
One user took to the social media platform to write, "The Trump family will milk idiots for every penny they can before they surrender their golden cow. This isn't even about politics anymore. They are actively hurting the Republican's chances in 2024 and they don't care."
Another person commented, "The party of 'law and order' backing up a convicted felon is the most mask-off moment in history."
A third person joked, "They literally can't think of anyone to replace Trump because literally every elected Republican is hated by the vast majority of the country. I'm grabbing the popcorn and putting on the poncho for the incoming s---show."
Recent reports have indicated Donald's growing apprehension about the prospect of serving prison time. Some outlets mentioned he's been seeking advice from acquaintances about the potential implications of a jail sentence. Despite the widespread belief that he may not end up behind bars, opinions within the legal community vary.
Diana Florence, a former prosecutor, noted that considering the gravity of the charges, a sentence of incarceration would be warranted.
Each of the 34 felony counts against Trump carries a maximum sentence of four years, with the possibility of serving them concurrently if convicted on multiple counts.