'You Have to Fight': Donald Trump Hints at Denying 2024 Election Results in Wisconsin Months Before Any Votes Are Cast
Former President Donald Trump is already hinting at denying the 2024 election results in Wisconsin months before a single vote has been cast.
“If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that,” Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday, May 1, when he was in the state for a rally. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”
The ex-prez previously claimed he won the state in 2020 despite losing to President Joe Biden by 20,000 votes. In the interview, he also repeated his claims and cast doubt on whether ballots will be counted "honestly."
“If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin,” Trump told the Journal Sentinel. “It also showed I won the election in other locations.”
“I’d be doing a disservice to the country if I said otherwise,” he continued. “But no, I expect an honest election, and we expect to win maybe very big.”
Trump told the outlet, “If everything’s honest, which we anticipate it will be — a lot of changes have been made over the last few years — but if everything’s honest, I will absolutely accept the results.”
“I want people that vote to cast an honest ballot," he continued to explain. "I want the ballots to be counted honestly. I don’t want people going to legislatures and getting things not approved and then doing it anyway."
On, Thursday, May 2, the Biden campaign released a statement condemning the former president's remarks.
“President Biden has said, ‘You can’t love your country only when you win.’ But for Donald Trump, his campaign for revenge and retribution reigns supreme,” the campaign said. “In his own words, he is promising to rule as a dictator on ‘day one,’ use the military against the American people, punish those who stand against him, condone violence done on his behalf, and put his own quest for power ahead of what is best for America."
“Bottom line: Trump is a danger to the Constitution and a threat to our democracy," the message concluded. "The American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”
The 2024 presidential election is set to take place on November 5, and no votes have been cast as we are still deep into the primary season. In addition, neither of the presumptive nominees have been officially listed on the ballot.