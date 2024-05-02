'You Have to Fight': Donald Trump Hints at Denying 2024 Election Results in Wisconsin Months Before Any Votes Are Cast

“If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that,” Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday, May 1, when he was in the state for a rally. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”

The ex-prez previously claimed he won the state in 2020 despite losing to President Joe Biden by 20,000 votes. In the interview, he also repeated his claims and cast doubt on whether ballots will be counted "honestly."

“If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin,” Trump told the Journal Sentinel. “It also showed I won the election in other locations.”

“I’d be doing a disservice to the country if I said otherwise,” he continued. “But no, I expect an honest election, and we expect to win maybe very big.”