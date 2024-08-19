Donald Trump Posts Alanis Morissette Parody Accusing Kamala Harris of Getting 'Down on Her Knees' to Earn Nomination in 2024 Election
As usual, Donald Trump has resorted to name-calling and petty insults.
The embattled ex-prez took to Truth Social to dub Vice President Kamala Harris a "moron" with a parody version of Alanis Morissette's hit song "Ironic," which was renamed "Moronic."
In one line of the altered song, the lyrics mocked Harris' laugh with the words: "She never thought, just giggles."
Meanwhile, another section of the song repeated the offensive claims that the vice president supposedly slept her way to the top in politics.
"She spent her whole d--- life // Down on her knees // To be commander in chief // That's how you say please," the parody version said. "Isn't it moronic // Don't you think a little too moronic // Yeah, I really can't think."
This comes amid a frenzy of other attacks aimed at Harris from the Trump campaign. The former president has even taken to branding her a "communist" in recent social media posts.
On Sunday, August 18, the 78-year-old called Harris a "crooked radical left political" who ruins "everything she touches."
"She should have never been Vice President, and had to stage a COUP of Joe Biden, with her America-hating friends, Barrack Hussein Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and the rest," he claimed.
"Comrade Kamala is a STONE COLD LOSER, she will FAIL and, if she doesn’t, our Country will cease to exist as we know it, turning into a Communist, Crime Ridden Garbage Dump," he continued. "November 5th will be the Most Important Date in the History of the U.S.A. It’s as simple as that!"
In a separate tirade, he doubled down on the sentiment that Harris was "terrible" for the United States because she "will always be "Communist."
"Under her 'leadership,' the USA will fail, and fail quickly. We will not let that happen!!!" he concluded.
In a third jab, Trump took aim at her family, saying: "Kamala has no idea what the h--- she's doing. Her father is a Marxist professor, and I believe he taught her well, you know."
The vice president's dad, Donald J. Harris, is, in fact, an award-winning professor who taught Economics at Stanford University.
His school bio reads: "[Donald J. Harris'] research and publications have centered on exploring the analytical conception of the process of capital accumulation and its implications for a theory of growth of the economy, with the aim of providing thereby an explanation of the intrinsic character of growth as a process of uneven development."