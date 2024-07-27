'Such a Hateful Old Man': Donald Trump Slammed After Calling Vice President Kamala Harris a 'Bum' as Campaign Heats Up

"She was a bum three weeks ago. She was a bum. A failed vice president in a failed administration, with millions of people crossing, and she was the border czar," Trump remarked about Harris, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

"I see they’re still working hard to get the female vote," one social media user sarcastically wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Trump is such a hateful old man," a second person pointed out.