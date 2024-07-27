'Such a Hateful Old Man': Donald Trump Slammed After Calling Vice President Kamala Harris a 'Bum' as Campaign Heats Up
Donald Trump's tactics against Kamala Harris don't seem to work with the public.
During the Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday, July 26, the right-wing leader hurled another harsh attack at the Vice President, leaving social media users to express their disgust with the rude remarks.
"She was a bum three weeks ago. She was a bum. A failed vice president in a failed administration, with millions of people crossing, and she was the border czar," Trump remarked about Harris, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.
"I see they’re still working hard to get the female vote," one social media user sarcastically wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Trump is such a hateful old man," a second person pointed out.
"He’s feeling the heat. His pathetic rhetoric gets more hateful when his back is against the wall," a third person added.
"He scared. You can hear it in his voice. It's over Donald," a fourth chimed in.
As OK! previously reported, Trump's campaign has been shaky after the former district attorney entered the race last week, especially when resurfaced comments made by the former reality star's vice-presidential pick, J.D. Vance, about women without children received major backlash.
In the shocking footage from a 2021 appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program, the Republican called females who haven't given birth "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives."
"The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children," Vance continued to rant. "And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?"
Millions of women condemned the remarks, with Jennifer Aniston taking to social media to share her thoughts. “I truly cannot believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States,” the Friends star wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 24.
“All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too," she added.