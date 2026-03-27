Politics Donald Trump Ally Gets Flustered as He's Served Court Papers During Live Interview: Watch Source: MEGA MyPillow CEO and Donald Trump acolyte Mike Lindell was flustered when he was served court papers during a live TV interview. Lesley Abravanel March 27 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was served legal documents during a live interview on Thursday, March 26, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Grapevine, Texas. While Michael Casey of right-wing outlet O’Keefe Media Group was interviewing Lindell, a woman approached him and stated, "Hi, sorry to interrupt. I have this for you. You've been served.” Lindell initially refused the documents, repeatedly stating "We're on TV, please" more than 10 times and attempting to push the woman out of the frame. After a brief exchange, Lindell grabbed the papers and tossed them onto the floor behind him before resuming the interview.

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Mike Lindell was served with a lawsuit today while doing an interview at CPAC. pic.twitter.com/6zr0O37dD2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 26, 2026 Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump ally Mike Lindell was served papers while on live TV.

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Why Did Mike Lindell Get Served Papers?

🚨WATCH



Deranged leftist interrupts my interview with @realMikeLindell trying to “serve” him court papers



Mike Lindell’s reaction was priceless 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rEp4fH8ikZ — Michael Casey (@MichaelCasey_) March 26, 2026 Source: @MichaelCasey_/X The businessman tossed the papers on the ground during the interview.

“What are you serving him with?” Casey asked the woman, who didn’t respond. Casey called the woman a “deranged leftist” in a post on X, adding that Lindell’s reaction to her “was priceless.” The specific nature of the new documents is currently unclear, but the incident follows several major legal setbacks for the pillow peddler.

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Source: MEGA Mike Lindell is close with Donald Trump.

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On Wednesday, March 25, a federal judge rejected Lindell’s bid to overturn a $2.7 million defamation verdict involving former Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer. In June 2025, a jury found Lindell and his media company, FrankSpeech, liable for defaming former Coomer. The jury awarded Coomer roughly $2.7 million in total damages. The court found Lindell's claims — that Coomer was a "traitor" who helped "rig" the election — were defamatory.

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A judge recently held Lindell in civil contempt for failing to pay over $56,000 in sanctions to the voting machine company Smartmatic. The incident occurred as Lindell is actively campaigning for the Republican nomination for Governor of Minnesota in the 2026 election. Recent hypothetical matchups show Lindell trailing Democratic frontrunner Amy Klobuchar by a wide margin. Lindell is part of a crowded Republican field. While he has high name recognition, early internal party data show he is not currently the frontrunner for the GOP nomination. In a Minnesota GOP straw poll, Lindell placed third with approximately 17.7 percent of the vote, trailing Lisa Demuth (31.9 percent) and Kendall Qualls (25.3 percent).

Source: MEGA Donald Trump supported Mike Lindell's run for office.