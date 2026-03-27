Donald Trump Ally Gets Flustered as He's Served Court Papers During Live Interview: Watch
March 27 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was served legal documents during a live interview on Thursday, March 26, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Grapevine, Texas.
While Michael Casey of right-wing outlet O’Keefe Media Group was interviewing Lindell, a woman approached him and stated, "Hi, sorry to interrupt. I have this for you. You've been served.”
Lindell initially refused the documents, repeatedly stating "We're on TV, please" more than 10 times and attempting to push the woman out of the frame.
After a brief exchange, Lindell grabbed the papers and tossed them onto the floor behind him before resuming the interview.
Why Did Mike Lindell Get Served Papers?
“What are you serving him with?” Casey asked the woman, who didn’t respond.
Casey called the woman a “deranged leftist” in a post on X, adding that Lindell’s reaction to her “was priceless.”
The specific nature of the new documents is currently unclear, but the incident follows several major legal setbacks for the pillow peddler.
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- Donald Trump Claims He Has 'Zero' Worry About Federal Indictment in Tense Interview With Bret Baier
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On Wednesday, March 25, a federal judge rejected Lindell’s bid to overturn a $2.7 million defamation verdict involving former Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer.
In June 2025, a jury found Lindell and his media company, FrankSpeech, liable for defaming former Coomer.
The jury awarded Coomer roughly $2.7 million in total damages.
The court found Lindell's claims — that Coomer was a "traitor" who helped "rig" the election — were defamatory.
A judge recently held Lindell in civil contempt for failing to pay over $56,000 in sanctions to the voting machine company Smartmatic.
The incident occurred as Lindell is actively campaigning for the Republican nomination for Governor of Minnesota in the 2026 election.
Recent hypothetical matchups show Lindell trailing Democratic frontrunner Amy Klobuchar by a wide margin.
Lindell is part of a crowded Republican field. While he has high name recognition, early internal party data show he is not currently the frontrunner for the GOP nomination.
In a Minnesota GOP straw poll, Lindell placed third with approximately 17.7 percent of the vote, trailing Lisa Demuth (31.9 percent) and Kendall Qualls (25.3 percent).
Although Lindell is a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, he has acknowledged that a formal endorsement from the president is not guaranteed, even though he previously received "public support" from Trump in late 2025.
Lindell has stated he cannot self-fund his campaign due to ongoing legal and financial issues stemming from the voting machine company defamation lawsuits against him.
He has spoken openly about his past, which included a “hardcore” addiction to cocaine and crack cocaine for roughly 20 years, as well as a gambling addiction.
Lindell has reportedly spent tens of thousands of dollars handing out copies of his book, What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO, instead of campaign flyers.