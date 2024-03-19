Former Donald Trump Ally Omarosa Manigault Newman Claims Ex-Prez Is 'Angry' He's Being 'Held Accountable' in Civil Fraud Case
Omarosa Manigault Newman is continuing to throw her former boss Donald Trump under the bus.
Newman, who previously worked in Trump's administration for a short while, spoke to CNN about how her former boss can't make $464 million bond in his civil fraud case — and how he believes people at the forefront of the case — New York Attorney General Letitia James and James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — are only making things worse for him.
“Anytime Donald is being held accountable for his bad behavior, he is going to be unhappy, but he is particularly angry about the fact that he is being held accountable, not just by a woman, but by an African American woman,” the former reality star said.
She continued, "I mean, all of these cases are by African Americans who were strong enough, bold enough, and who are willing to put themselves out there to bring Trump to justice. This is really probably taking him up and I think one of the things I want to point out to you is that Donald Trump is also very strategic about what he does. He knew over the weekend, probably as far back as last week, that he could not get a surety company to extend his bond so what does he do? He creates a distraction by using insightful words, bloodbath, calling immigrants animals. He knew what he was going to do and he knew that it would drive the news cycle. He wanted to distract from the fact that he was rejected, not just wants not just once, not five times, not ten times, but by 30 different companies who are not willing to do business with Donald Trump."
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, who was found liable for fraud after misrepresenting the worth of Mar-a-Lago and other assets in financial documents in his New York civil fraud trial, was previously ordered to pay over $450 million in damages. But his legal team claimed he wouldn't be able to make that happen after speaking with 30 different underwriters.
"The amount of the judgment, with interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few bonding companies will consider a bond of anything approaching that magnitude," Trump's attorney explained in a statement.
Following the revelation, he had a temper tantrum about the ordeal.
“Any business thinking about moving into New York State is CRAZY!” he began his rant on Truth Social. “Numerous people have spoken to me about this since the Racist and Politically Corrupt A.G., who ran for office on a platform of ‘I will get Trump’ without knowing anything about me or my business, and her corrupt puppet Judge, Arthur Engoron, who has already been overturned 4 times on this case, a record, started doing a number on me. Engoron will not do what the Appellate Division has ordered him to do on Statute of Limitations. This has never happened to the Appellate Division before. Remember, he is the judge that fraudulently valued Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000, and who was already overturned 4 times on this case, a record! Engoron wants me to put up the ridiculous fine (I DID NOTHING WRONG!) before I get a chance to Appeal his crazed ruling – A first!"