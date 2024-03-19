Former Donald Trump Ally Omarosa Manigault Newman Claims Ex-Prez Is 'Angry' He's Being 'Held Accountable' in Civil Fraud Case

“Anytime Donald is being held accountable for his bad behavior, he is going to be unhappy, but he is particularly angry about the fact that he is being held accountable, not just by a woman, but by an African American woman,” the former reality star said.

She continued, "I mean, all of these cases are by African Americans who were strong enough, bold enough, and who are willing to put themselves out there to bring Trump to justice. This is really probably taking him up and I think one of the things I want to point out to you is that Donald Trump is also very strategic about what he does. He knew over the weekend, probably as far back as last week, that he could not get a surety company to extend his bond so what does he do? He creates a distraction by using insightful words, bloodbath, calling immigrants animals. He knew what he was going to do and he knew that it would drive the news cycle. He wanted to distract from the fact that he was rejected, not just wants not just once, not five times, not ten times, but by 30 different companies who are not willing to do business with Donald Trump."