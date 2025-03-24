or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Apologized to Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison After Secret Service 'F------ Pissed' Him Off During 2018 Rally

Photo of Donald Trump; picture of Rick Harrison.
Source: MEGA

Rick Harrison has been a fan of Donald Trump for years.

By:

March 24 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump took full blame after the Secret Service prevented Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison from heading backstage during a rally in 2018.

Appearing for an interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger recently, Harrison — a devoted Republican — recalled the time he received an apology from Trump, 78, whom he referred to as an "incredible individual."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump apologized pawn stars rick harrison secret service rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump once said 'sorry' to Rick Harrison after his Secret Service didn't let the reality star backstage at a rally.

Article continues below advertisement

"So this is kind of crazy," the reality star began before providing details behind his story. "So this is in 2018, he's having a rally here in town for … someone running for Congress and Senate. And they wanted me to announce him at the rally. So I show up with my son Jake and my daughter Serena, White House staff goes, 'Hey Rick, how's it going? Come on, come this way.'"

"We go to backstage and Secret Service goes, ‘He's not on the list,'" Harrison revealed. "And they're going like, 'But it's Rick Harrison.' And his friend's like, 'Not on the list. Doesn't matter.' And I'm literally trying to call a U.S. senator, some other people, some congressman. I can't get a hold of anybody."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Graham Bensinger/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

The 60-year-old businessman continued: "Secret Service throws me into the public and I am getting mobbed. And we had to leave. We could not stay there. And I'm f------ pissed."

Harrison noted he was also upset to disappoint his son, who was excited to meet the president of the United States.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump apologized pawn stars rick harrison secret service rally
Source: MEGA

Rick Harrison called Donald Trump an 'incredible individual.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"So I get a block from the house and then Senator [Dean] Heller's number pops up in my truck, and I'm like, Senator Heller knows I have no filter," he explained. "So the first words out of his mouth, he's like, 'Rick, before you say a word, the President of the United States would like to talk to you.'"

"And the first words out of Trump's mouth were, 'Rick, I am really sorry. This is all my fault, because my White House staff, they work for me. They screwed up. That makes it my fault. I'm sorry. They should have informed the Secret Service. So, I'm sorry, will you please come back down to the convention center? We'll try and make this happen,'" Harrison recited of his phone conversation with the POTUS.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump apologized pawn stars rick harrison secret service rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump took full responsibility for miscommunication between White House staff and the Secret Service.

Article continues below advertisement

"And you're not going to tell the president of the United States 'no,' right?" Harrison quipped during his interview with Graham Bensinger.

Elsewhere in his chat with Bensinger, Harrison teased the possibility of his entrance into politics despite previously denying any interest in doing so.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump apologized pawn stars rick harrison secret service rally
Source: MEGA

Rick Harrison hinted he could run for governor in 'a few years.'

"Give it a few years. I might," he hinted about running for governor. "I know I can't completely change the world, but I would like to leave it in a better place. Just changed a little bit, to make it a little bit better."

Harrison concluded: "I do a lot of work with charity work and stuff like that. I'm proud of that. So maybe. I think I would do a good job at it."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.