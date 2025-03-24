Donald Trump Apologized to Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison After Secret Service 'F------ Pissed' Him Off During 2018 Rally
Donald Trump took full blame after the Secret Service prevented Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison from heading backstage during a rally in 2018.
Appearing for an interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger recently, Harrison — a devoted Republican — recalled the time he received an apology from Trump, 78, whom he referred to as an "incredible individual."
"So this is kind of crazy," the reality star began before providing details behind his story. "So this is in 2018, he's having a rally here in town for … someone running for Congress and Senate. And they wanted me to announce him at the rally. So I show up with my son Jake and my daughter Serena, White House staff goes, 'Hey Rick, how's it going? Come on, come this way.'"
"We go to backstage and Secret Service goes, ‘He's not on the list,'" Harrison revealed. "And they're going like, 'But it's Rick Harrison.' And his friend's like, 'Not on the list. Doesn't matter.' And I'm literally trying to call a U.S. senator, some other people, some congressman. I can't get a hold of anybody."
The 60-year-old businessman continued: "Secret Service throws me into the public and I am getting mobbed. And we had to leave. We could not stay there. And I'm f------ pissed."
Harrison noted he was also upset to disappoint his son, who was excited to meet the president of the United States.
"So I get a block from the house and then Senator [Dean] Heller's number pops up in my truck, and I'm like, Senator Heller knows I have no filter," he explained. "So the first words out of his mouth, he's like, 'Rick, before you say a word, the President of the United States would like to talk to you.'"
"And the first words out of Trump's mouth were, 'Rick, I am really sorry. This is all my fault, because my White House staff, they work for me. They screwed up. That makes it my fault. I'm sorry. They should have informed the Secret Service. So, I'm sorry, will you please come back down to the convention center? We'll try and make this happen,'" Harrison recited of his phone conversation with the POTUS.
"And you're not going to tell the president of the United States 'no,' right?" Harrison quipped during his interview with Graham Bensinger.
Elsewhere in his chat with Bensinger, Harrison teased the possibility of his entrance into politics despite previously denying any interest in doing so.
"Give it a few years. I might," he hinted about running for governor. "I know I can't completely change the world, but I would like to leave it in a better place. Just changed a little bit, to make it a little bit better."
Harrison concluded: "I do a lot of work with charity work and stuff like that. I'm proud of that. So maybe. I think I would do a good job at it."