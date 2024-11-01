or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
Politics

Explosive Intel: Donald Trump Detailed How He Felt About White House Staffers to Jeffrey Epstein in New Audio Days Before 2024 Election

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump allegedly discussed his staff to Jeffrey Epstein.

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former President Donald Trump has a new scandal on his hands after recordings of Jeffrey Epstein surfaced — just days before the 2024 election.

The Republican nominee's former White House chronicler Michael Wolff allegedly has over 100 hours of recordings of Epstein discussing the now ex-president and his staff from 2017.

donald trump detailed white house staffers jeffrey epstein new audio
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was seen with Donald Trump several times over the years.

"His people fight each other," Epstein told Wolff on the recording, which aired on the "Fire and Fury" podcast, "And then [Trump] poisons the well outside."

Epstein went on to mention former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, whose then-husband, George Conway, was once considered for positions in Trump’s Department of Justice.

"He will tell ten people ‘Bannon’s a scumbag’ and ‘Priebus is not doing a good job’ and ‘Kellyanne has a big mouth’ — what do you think?" the convicted s-- offender told Wolff. "Jamie Dimon [CEO of JPMorgan Chase] says that you’re a problem and I shouldn’t keep you. And I spoke to Carl Icahn. And Carl thinks I need a new spokesperson."

"So Kellyanne — even though I hired Kellyanne’s husband — Kellyanne is just too much of a wildcard," he continued. "And then he tells Bannon, you know I really want to keep you, but Kellyanne hates you.”

donald trump detailed white house staffers jeffrey epstein new audio
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump allegedly told Jeffrey Epstein about the drama in his administration.

The recording Wolff released was allegedly made at a SoHo restaurant Ladurée, located in Manhattan.

Epstein had wanted the former White House chronicler to write his biography.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

donald trump detailed white house staffers jeffrey epstein new audio
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has tried to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein over the years.

Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for Trump’s 2024 election campaign, released a statement following Wolff’s claims and the recording.

She said, "Michael Wolff is a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics. He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He’s a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention."

donald trump detailed white house staffers jeffrey epstein new audio
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's team responded to the recently surfaced recording.

Trump and Epstein have frequently been caught on camera together over the years. They were seen laughing in a clip captured at Mar-a-Lago in 1992 by NBC and photographed smiling beside each other at Trump’s Palm Beach estate in 1997 and 2000.

"Here are these two guys both driven by a need to do anything they wanted with women: dominance and submission and entertainment," Wolff said on his podcast. "And one of them ends up in the darkest prison in the country and the other in the White House."

