Explosive Intel: Donald Trump Detailed How He Felt About White House Staffers to Jeffrey Epstein in New Audio Days Before 2024 Election

"His people fight each other," Epstein told Wolff on the recording, which aired on the "Fire and Fury" podcast, "And then [Trump] poisons the well outside."

Epstein went on to mention former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, whose then-husband, George Conway, was once considered for positions in Trump’s Department of Justice.

"He will tell ten people ‘Bannon’s a scumbag’ and ‘Priebus is not doing a good job’ and ‘Kellyanne has a big mouth’ — what do you think?" the convicted s-- offender told Wolff. "Jamie Dimon [CEO of JPMorgan Chase] says that you’re a problem and I shouldn’t keep you. And I spoke to Carl Icahn. And Carl thinks I need a new spokesperson."

"So Kellyanne — even though I hired Kellyanne’s husband — Kellyanne is just too much of a wildcard," he continued. "And then he tells Bannon, you know I really want to keep you, but Kellyanne hates you.”