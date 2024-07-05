President Joe Biden's White House Staffers 'Miserable' as He Leans Heavily on 'Inner Circle' to 'Prop Him Up': Report
President Joe Biden's staff members are concerned with how the 81-year-old is running his 2024 election campaign, according to White House sources.
"Everyone is miserable, and senior advisers are a total black hole," an official told a news outlet. "Even if you're trying to focus on work, nothing is going to break through or get any acknowledgment."
A separate source, who is a high-ranking Democratic National Committee official, compared the situation to a late 1980s comedy.
"The only thing that can really allay concerns is for the president to demonstrate that he's capable of running this campaign," they said. "Everything else feels like Weekend at Bernie's by his inner circle to prop him up."
A former Biden aide claimed the president was essentially put in a "protective bubble" by his closest advisors.
"He's staffed so closely that he's lost all independence," they continued. "POTUS relies on staff to nudge him with reminders of who he's meeting, including former staffers and advisers who Biden should easily remember."
This isn't the first time White House officials have voiced their worries about Biden leaning too heavily on certain advisors.
"He doesn’t take advice from anyone other than those few top aides, and it becomes a perfect storm because he just gets more and more isolated from their efforts to control it," an insider explained earlier this month.
However, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates claimed these were all "standard processes" regardless of who the Commander-in-chief is.
"The claims about these individuals — whose professionalism and character are respected across the administration — are inaccurate," he said in a statement. "This is a team with experience keeping the faith as we helped earn the strongest record in modern history, and our focus is not on anonymous sniping."
This comes amid strong opinions that Biden may not be able to win the upcoming election due to his poor performance at the June 27 debate.
One advisor reportedly stated, "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies. Otherwise, we are in serious trouble."
The White House officials spoke with Axios about Biden.