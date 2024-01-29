Donald Trump Argues He's 'Treated Worse' Than Abraham Lincoln: 'If I'm Not No. 1, I'll Be Disappointed'
Donald Trump continued his sympathy tour while at a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 27, as he claimed people are constantly critiquing him.
"Somehow it all works out somehow. People say, 'How do you do it, sir? How do you do it?' I get two questions. If you had it to do again, would you do it? Because, you know, in history, they say the president that was treated the worst was Abraham Lincoln, but he had the Civil War, you know. So, he had a little Civil War going, Abraham Lincoln. And [Andrew] Jackson was treated very badly, and a couple of others were treated. Andrew Jackson, he was treated very badly and a few others, and I haven’t seen the new list. But if I’m not number one over Abraham Lincoln, I will be very disappointed because I don’t believe any presidents ever been — and they do that because their policies can’t work. This is the only way," he told the crowd in a video clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Of course, people were quick to hate on Trump's remarks.
One person wrote, "It's the same shtick every time where he rambles on and on like a drunk uncle who peaked mentally in high school talking about how great he is or whining about his self-made problems," while another joked about his past indictments, writing, "If he thinks he is being treated badly now, wait until he is in jail."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A third person simply stated: "Narcissist at his finest," while a fourth said, "He is always a victim and poor man just gets treated badly without doing anything."
This is hardly the first time Trump has compared himself to Lincoln, who was president from March 4, 1861 to April 15, 1865.
In 2020, Trump said that while Lincoln, who freed Black people from slavery during the Civil War while also saving the Union, wasn't totally a bad guy, some of his actions were "always questionable."
“So, I think I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president, and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, cause he did good, although it’s always questionable,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News at the time. “You know, in other words, the end result."
Harris Faulker then chimed in, adding: “Well, we are free, Mr. President. He did pretty well.”
Trump replied: “But we are free. You understand what I mean. So I’m gonna take a pass on Abe, Honest Abe, as we call him.”