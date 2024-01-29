Donald Trump Argues He's 'Treated Worse' Than Abraham Lincoln: 'If I'm Not No. 1, I'll Be Disappointed'

Donald Trump continued his sympathy tour while at a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 27, as he claimed people are constantly critiquing him.

"Somehow it all works out somehow. People say, 'How do you do it, sir? How do you do it?' I get two questions. If you had it to do again, would you do it? Because, you know, in history, they say the president that was treated the worst was Abraham Lincoln, but he had the Civil War, you know. So, he had a little Civil War going, Abraham Lincoln. And [Andrew] Jackson was treated very badly, and a couple of others were treated. Andrew Jackson, he was treated very badly and a few others, and I haven’t seen the new list. But if I’m not number one over Abraham Lincoln, I will be very disappointed because I don’t believe any presidents ever been — and they do that because their policies can’t work. This is the only way," he told the crowd in a video clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.