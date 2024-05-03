Donald Trump Asked Hope Hicks to Grab Newspapers and Hide Affair Stories From Wife Melania When News First Broke

More details are coming to light amid Donald Trump 's hush money trial . On Friday, May 3, Hope Hicks , who used to be the Former White House Communications Director when Trump was president, said Trump was nervous when the 2016 Wall Street Journal article, which reported the National Enquirer had paid Karen McDougal for the story of her alleged affair with Trump , but had not published the story, was revealed.

"I believe I heard Mr. Trump speaking to Mr. [Michael] Cohen shortly after the story was published," Hicks testified, adding there was "nothing memorable" about the call with his former attorney. She also testified about how she had to monitor his reaction to the story, adding that Trump was concerned his wife, Melania Trump , would see the story.

Hope, who was visibly emotional in court, said: "I don't think he wanted anyone in his family to be hurt or embarrassed by what's happening on the campaign. He wanted them to be proud of him."

"President Trump really values Mrs. Trump's opinion and she doesn't weigh in all the time, but when she does, it's really meaningful to him," Hope said during cross-examination. "He really respects what she has to say. I think he was just concerned about what her perception of this would be. I know that was weighing on him."