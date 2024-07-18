Trump Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks Hinted at Assassination Attempt Via Online Gaming Platform: Source

Donald Trump's would-be assassin teased his diabolical plan to fellow gamers before shooting at the former president on Saturday, July 13.

During an all-member briefing with U.S. senators on Wednesday, July 17, FBI officials revealed Thomas Matthew Crooks — the 20-year-old who positioned himself on a roof at the former president's rally in Butler, Penn., before opening fire — wrote an alarming message on the popular gaming platform Steam ahead of the shooting, a source spilled to a news publication.