OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Attacks 'Birdbrain' Nikki Haley for Telling 'Plenty of Lies': 'Doesn't Have the Talent to Do the Job'

nikkihaley trump pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 29 2023, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump is making it clear that he's annoyed at Nikki Haley, who used to work for him and is running for president in the 2024 election.

"MAGA, or I, will never go for Birdbrain Nikki Haley. No loyalty, plenty of lies! 'I will never run against our great President,' she said, 'he has done an outstanding job.' To which I responded, 'How nice of you to say, Nikki,' knowing full well that her words mean nothing. She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, 'bearing gifts.' Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the 77-year-old fumed about Haley on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement
nikkihaley
Source: mega

Donald Trump claims Nikki Haley is telling 'plenty of lies.'

This is hardly the first time the former president called Haley nicknames. In a Thursday, September 28, post, he used the same "birdbrain" insult when talking about the second Republican debate, which he chose to skip.

"I’m up 56 Points, so the Debates would seem to be a complete waste of time. I’m also up 10 on Crooked Joe! What is the RNC doing? They should be fighting against Election Interference & the Pennsylvania Voter Registration Scam. The Debates should be ENDED, BAD for the Republican Party! I was in Michigan last night with Autoworkers & others. Watched Debate = REPORT CARD: Doug Burgum did a very good job, solid & smart! Sloppy Chris Christie was a DISASTER, A TRUMP DERANGED LUNATIC! Nikki 'Birdbrain' Haley was exposed for her caustic DISLOYALTY & LIES about the Republican Party, and me. Doesn’t have what it takes, NEVER DID! Lyin’ Mike Pence has lost a lot of his energy. Very flat, needs me badly! Actually, quite sad to watch, but he’ll get better. Too much J-6! Tim Scott stepped it up. Wonderful guy. Looking forward to getting his Endorsement! Vivek said I was a great President. Thank you. Good Job! Ron DeSanctimonious had a bad night. He can feel the end is near. Dropping like a rock!" he stated.

Article continues below advertisement
donaldtrump
Source: mega

Donald Trump missed the second Republican debate.

As OK! previously reported, Trump seemed to diss all of his rivals when he spoke out in Michigan on the same day as the debate.

“So we’re here today at Drake Enterprises, a family-owned beautiful place. They gave me a tour. They gave me a tour. I said, This place is beautiful. I said, Come on, let’s go. I got to go fast. I got to make a speech,” Trump began.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
nikkihaley
Source: mega

Nikki Haley used to work for Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

donaldtrump
Source: mega

It's unclear who will be Donald Trump's VP.

“It’s all over television. This speech, you know, we’re competing with the job candidates. They are all running for a job,” Trump added as the crowd booed. “They’re all job candidates. They want to be in the, they will do anything, secretary of something. They even say VP. I don’t know. Anybody see any VP in the group? I don’t think so."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.